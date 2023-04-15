EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Yo Yo Honey Singh on the darkest phase of his life: 'I had very dangerous psychotic symptoms'

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the biggest names in the India Music Industry. He has produced chartbuster music and sung iconic songs. He has also become a generational icon through the legacy that he has created with his phenomenal body of work across three decades. He reached the pinnacle of his career and then was taken aback by a mental illness which took away a good 7 years of his life. He is slowly getting his career back on track and is also taking more care of himself than he previously did. The singer and composer graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he talked about the severe mental health issues that he faced in the middle of his career.

Yo Yo Honey Singh Shares When He Knew He Was Suffering From A Mental Health Illness

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Avinash Lohana, Yo Yo Honey Singh was asked about when he knew that he was suffering from mental health issues. He answered saying, "I wasn't really able to understand what was happening. I was in an America tour with Shah Rukh bhai (Shah Rukh Khan) and before that, we were travelling like crazy. I had built a show called Rockstar on Star Plus at that time. So we were shooting things in London, Durban, Bombay and then going back to New York and Chicago. We were doing crazy things. I did sense a few problems during the tours and in one show, it all crashed. I had very dangerous psychotic symptoms. I didn't understand what was happening. I just wanted to go home and asked to take me home. I left the tour and travelled back to India. I saw a doctor and he didn't get it. In today's time, even those who acknowledge mental health, face the same problem that India doesn't have enough doctors. This is what I want to say."

He continued saying, "I needed many doctors and good doctors. I needed big doctors and experienced doctors. I used to say, 'Why despite taking medicines for three years, my symptoms don't go. Why am I the same. You don't know?!'. My family used to say that he (the doctor) has 30 years of experience and I used to say that I don't have 30 years. 'I don't have 30 years to give. Please change the doctor'. The problem is that not just in India, the world doesn't have enough doctors. The parents who acknowledge that their child has mental problems and agree for a doctor's visit, that isn't the solution. What if the doctor is wrong? For 5-6 years, I didn't get the (right) doctor. I got better in 2021. From June, July 2021, I am getting no symptoms. I am getting settled and slowly doing work. I am doing shows and also working on my fitness. I am taking less medicines and not recklessly. My new doctor from Delhi is like an angel in my life. He has entirely changed my life. The problem that I was facing from five years and after consulting seven doctors, he solved it in 3 months."

Yo Yo Honey Singh Describes The Worst Phase Of His Life

When asked about how difficult it was for him to deal with mental health issues, he said, "It was very tough. That thing was dark. If you see my documentary, I have shared everything about those seven years of my life. How they were and what happens and what this illness is all about. In the world, anyone with mental health issues can watch the 15 minute segment. The patients, the family and the doctors who practice this will learn a lot."

Yo Yo Honey Singh Shares How He Kept Away From Distractions

Through the years where Yo Yo Honey Singh remained inactive, a lot of questionable things about him were said on television and social media. When he was asked about how he dealt with the criticism and bashing, he said, "I didn't watch television. I didn't talk on the phone for 6 years, nor did I listen to the radio for 6 - 7 years. Running information used to trigger me. If there's something being talked about on television, let's say a mountain, that started to trigger me. It would scare me. I didn't know what was going on outside. I just wanted to cure myself. My career can go to hell. The American tour organizers sued me and a big company that was managing it sued me. Those associated with me on the television show did something or the other. I said, 'Let people do what they want. Till I don't get well, what will they do? Let me get well'. And it took me a while. It took me a long while. That was a very necessary time, that's what I feel and I experienced a lot in that time."

Yo Yo Honey Singh is now doing well for himself and we at Pinkvilla only wish the best for him. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Yo Yo Honey Singh.

