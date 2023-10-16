EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Sonakshi Sinha did Yo Yo Honey Singh's song Kalaastar for FREE? Details inside

Sonakshi Sinha featured in rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song Desi Kalakaar in 2014. The song was appreciated by many and the chemistry between Sonakshi and Honey Singh seemed to be completely on fire. While it has almost been a decade since the release of the song, the duo has once again collaborated in Kalaastar. Notably, now Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Sonakshi did the music video for free.

Sonakshi Sinha did Kalaastar for free, says source

Fans have been left over the moon after seeing Sonakshi Sinha collaborate with Yo Yo Honey Singh after almost a decade. In a piece of exclusive information obtained by Pinkvilla about the song, Sonakshi Sinha did not charge anything for the music video and did it for free.

A source in the know revealed, “We were all eagerly waiting for Honey’s comeback like the rest of the fans. And Sona once again proved to be his lucky charm. I think she was herself rooting for his return most and her excitement is clear as she did the music video free of cost too.”

Notably, ever since Kalaastar was released, music lovers have been going gaga over it and shared several reactions to it. A fan commented saying, “Not just a song , it's a celebration.” Another fan reminisced about the reunion of Honey Singh and Sonakshi and noted, “9 years passed away .. but still " desi kalaakar" is in my mind.”

Diving into the work front of Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi stepped into the world of acting with Salman Khan starrer Dabangg and received a heap of appreciation for her portrayal of Rajjo’s character. Post her debut, the actress proceeded to deliver several other entertaining gigs that include Ranveer Singh starrer Lootera, Noor, R…Rajkumar, Akira, Kalank, and many more. Up next, Sonakshi will be seen in Heeramandi, the first look of which was unveiled earlier this year.

