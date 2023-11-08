Who is Shalini Talwar? All you need to know about Yo Yo Honey Singh's ex-wife

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Singer-rapper Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and his wife, Shalini Talwar, were officially granted a divorce by a Delhi court on November 7, putting an end to their nearly 11-year marriage. The Principal Judge of the Family Court, Paramjit Singh, gave the green light to the second motion in the case, bringing a close to a lengthy legal process that had spanned over two and a half years. While Yo Yo Honey Singh is a well-known celebrity, Shalini Talwar has largely remained out of the public eye. Now, let's uncover a few details about her and her life.

10 things to know about Shalini Talwar, ex-wife of Yo Yo Honey Singh

Who is Shalini Talwar?

Shalini Talwar, born in 1987, is presently 36 years old. She hails from Delhi and was raised in a Khatri family with ancestral ties to Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

What is Shalini Talwar's educational and professional history?

Shalini completed her education at Guru Nanak Public School in Punjab Bagh, New Delhi. Following her studies, she ventured into modeling and even made a cameo appearance in the 2004 movie Run, which featured prominent actors such as Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumika Chawla, and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

How did the love story of Shalini Talwar and Honey Singh begin?

Shalini Talwar and Honey Singh, childhood sweethearts, kindled their romance in 2001 while they were still in their teenage years. Their love story blossomed during their time at Guru Nanak Public School in New Delhi. When Singh pursued further education in the UK, the couple managed to sustain a long-distance relationship, making the most of their meetings during his visits back to India.

When did Shalini Talwar and Honey Singh get married?

Having been in a relationship for over a decade, the couple tied the knot on January 23, 2011, in a traditional Sikh wedding held at a farmhouse in Delhi. Additionally, certain wedding rituals were solemnized at the Holy Gurudwara in Sarojini Nagar, Delhi.

When did Shalini Talwar and Honey Singh's marriage become publicly known?

Despite their marriage, Honey Singh did not disclose this to the public, keeping his marital status hidden. In the eyes of the public, he appeared to be single. In 2014, numerous rumors circulated about Singh's alleged romantic involvements, with many speculating a connection between him and Deana Uppal, a Fear Factor contestant.

In fact, a Delhi-based photographer claimed that he had been hired as the wedding photographer for Honey Singh's wedding and even presented some pictures from the event to the media. Surprisingly, Honey Singh chose not to respond to these claims or the media coverage surrounding his marriage.

It wasn't until Honey Singh took on the role of a judge on the reality music show India's Raw Star that he finally introduced his wife to the public. Shalini Talwar made a special appearance on the show and actively supported and encouraged the contestants, marking her first public appearance in this capacity.

Honey Singh disclosed that his wife, Shalini Talwar, is not a fan of his songs

In an interview, Honey Singh revealed that Shalini isn't a fan of his songs, and he jokingly speculated that she might actually hate them but has never explicitly said so. On a more serious note, he shared that Shalini has a preference for romantic songs, a genre he hasn't explored much in his music career. However, he revealed she has a particular fondness for the song Brown Rang and requests him to sing it for her every day. The rapper mentioned how it prompted him to consider creating a special song just for her.

Shalini Talwar accused Honey Singh of domestic abuse

In 2021, Shalini filed a case against Honey Singh under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, accusing him of domestic abuse during their marriage. Shalini mentioned that Singh assaulted her during their honeymoon, and when their wedding pictures were released, he subjected her to further severe beatings. She also alleged his involvement in an extramarital affair. She claimed that the singer had a pattern of resorting to criminal intimidation and severe violence when met with opposition to his wishes. Shalini also accused Singh's family of displaying aggressive behavior toward her.

How did Honey Singh react to Shalini Talwar's accusations?

In response, Honey Singh dismissed Shalini's accusations as 'false and malicious.'

When did the divorce of Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar officially conclude?

On November 7, the Delhi court finalized the divorce between the renowned singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and his wife, Shalini Talwar.

During the court hearing, the judge inquired whether Singh had any intentions of attempting reconciliation and resuming life with his wife. In response, Singh made it clear that there was no chance of them reuniting.

Did Shalini Talwar withdraw the domestic violence case against Honey Singh?

The Principal Judge of the Family Court, Paramjit Singh, issued the divorce decree after both parties reached a mutual settlement agreement, effectively resolving all their disputes.

Subsequently, Singh's wife withdrew the domestic violence case, which had previously accused him and his family of aggressive conduct.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

