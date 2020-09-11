  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Yo Yo Honey Singh on battling depression & alcoholism: Shah Rukh bhai & Deepika stood by me

In this exclusive video, Yo Yo Honey Singh shares his SHOCKING Untold Story where he battled with a mental illness and had to be locked up at his home for a span of 18-21 months. Watch the video inside.
63520 reads Mumbai
When it comes to Indian music and rap stars, Yo Yo Honey Singh stands tall on every chart. Despite the two and a half year sabbatical that threw him off the groove for some time, Honey bounced back and proved all his detractors wrong. His journey has been nothing short of inspiring. 

From facing rejections and dejection at an early age to battling depression and alcoholism while being at the pinnacle of his career, he's seen the darkest of times, along with the superstardom that he enjoyed. Talking about the time when he battled depression & alcoholism, he shares, "It was a terrible phase for me. A lot was going on with my mental well being. I had become an alcoholic as well. I used to not sleep so the disease started growing slowly inside me. It took me 3-4 months to accept that I'm actually not well. It was a dark phase and I would request everyone to not hide it. Especially, an artists is like a mirror for an audience. When we can share every bit of our lives, why not this?

He further adds, "People asked me where I had disappeared for two and a half years. So then I felt it's important to speak up. I was unwell and I got well. I remember making Dheere Dheere for Hrithik Roshan during that phase and it turned out to be the biggest hit at that time." The family was a constant support to him, he asserts. "The entire family and friends took care of me. In fact, there are many people from the industry who supported me. Shah Rukh bhai and Deepika Padukone helped me and since Deepika has also been through a similar phase, so she shared a Delhi based doctor's number with my family for me. They all prayed for me to get well and main theek ho gaya."

Watch the full video right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut will cry again now,such a vile woman she is.

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Deepika is pure soul , she is helping people in silence not like this opportunist ranaut who made ssr death case into political agenda for her own selfish motive to ge a ticket from bjp

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

See Kangana how much mental health is important and how Deepika helped others with this problem but according to u she is a psycho, and Kangana’s fans , tell me three names of actors/actress that your queen has helped , talked good about, praised .. and 5 movies that were blockbuster in the box office , she doesn’t deserve to be called that and she calls herself a superstar just because her “queen” was a hit , so please don’t mock people with /who had mental illness because it may happen at you anytime, LOVE YOU SRK, DEEPIKA,HRITHIK!! For helping your co-workers!!

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

chup kar deepika ke stupid fan

Anonymous 1 hour ago

♥ back to u honey, deepika,srk..

