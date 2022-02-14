EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur register their marriage today; Deets Inside

It’s raining weddings in B-town. After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar and Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, another couple is tying the knot. Pinkvilla has learnt that Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey got married to girlfriend Sheetal Thakur today. It was an intimate ceremony with only their families in attendance.

“Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy,” informs a source in the know. Farhan Akhatar and Shibani Dandekar too are getting married on February 21. Pinkvilla was the first to report that soon after their marriage, Farhan and Shibani will celebrate the occasion with their families and close friends at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse.

In June 2020, Vikrant had penned a heartwarming post for Sheetal on Instagram. “Nothing extravagant about this picture...Just that one person who is my rock!!! So just thought of telling you out there, that come what may, sunshine or rain, appreciate the presence of your family & loved ones. It doesn’t matter what you do, how you live or how much money you make, THEY WILL ALWAYS BE THERE!!! Just take a moment to appreciate & thank them for whatever they bring to your life,” Vikrant had written. In December 2019, Vikrant had reportedly confirmed that he had got engaged to Sheetal.

Pinkvilla reached out to Vikrant and Sheetal, however, they are yet to respond.

