Exclusive: Vikrant Massey lauds Love Hostel co-star Sanya Malhotra, says 'She has brought out the best in me'

Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra recently made the headlines after the makers of their upcoming thriller drama Love Hostel had unveiled an intriguing poster of the film. Helmed by Shanker Raman, the movie will feature Vikrant and Sanya playing the role of a much in love couple along with Bobby Deol who will be seen as a ruthless mercenary. And while Love Hostel marks Vikrant and Sanya’s first collaboration, the Chhapaak star is all praises for his co-star.

Sharing his experience of working with Sanya, Vikrant stated, “With Sanya, I am so glad that I worked with her. I am really happy as I have wanted to work with her for a really long time. It was really heartening to know that she had said yes to Love Hostel. She is definitely one of the best co-actors that I have worked with. She is someone who is really gifted. There is so much that I have learnt from her as an actor and as a person. I really wouldn’t have done half of what I have done in the movie without her. I can definitely say that she has brought out the best in me and in everyone in the team too. Love Hostel is going to be right up there for me because of Sanya”.

On the other hand, Sanya is also excited to work with Vikrant and stated that she has learnt a lot from him. She said, “Vikrant is such a treat to work with and I am very happy to be working with such a professional and brilliant actor like him. I respect him as an actor, and I learnt so much from him on the set. He really inspired me to do my best in every scene”. Love Hostel will premiere on February 25.

