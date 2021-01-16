EXCLUSIVE: Vishal and Shekhar come on board Shah Rukh Khan – Deepika Padukone’s Pathan

After working on the music of Om Shanti Om, Ra. One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Fan, Vishal and Shekhar reunite with Shah Rukh Khan on Pathan. More details

started shooting for the Siddharth Anand directed Pathan on November 18 at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai and wrapped up the first schedule of the film by Mid-December, before taking a break for Christmas and New Year’s. In the first schedule, he was joined by his leading lady, for a brief period, however, the antagonist, John Abraham is yet to commence his work on the film. The second schedule begins in a fortnight, and before that, Pinkvilla is brining an exclusive update on the film.

After working on Shah Rukh Khan films like Om Shanti Om, Ra. One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Fan, the music composer duo of Vishal and Shekhar have come on board Pathan as well. “Though an edge of the seat action packed spy thriller, Sid Anand film’s often have tremendous scope for music and Pathan is no different. Vishal and Shekhar have worked with Sid on multiple projects and they were his obvious first choice to come on board Pathan,” revealed a source close to the development.

In the film, both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone play the characters of an agent, and will be seen in an action packed avatar. YRF head, Aditya Chopra is trying to create a spy universe and a cross-over of Pathan with ’s Tiger is on cards. However, one is yet to get a clarity on ’s involvement as Kabir from War in Pathan. Siddharth Anand is planning to wrap up the film by June 2021 and get it ready for a Diwali release. Right after finishing Pathan, he moves on to the areal action thriller, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, which is gearing up for a Gandhi Jayanti 2021 opening.

