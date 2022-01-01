EXCLUSIVE: 'We haven't announced Cirkus release date', says Rohit Shetty about his next Ranveer Singh starrer

After the blockbuster success of Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty has completed his next movie Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and others. The film, which is said to be an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors, began shooting last year and was among the few to be completed during a pandemic. The filmmaker who is directing and producing Cirkus shot half a song and a few scenes in Ooty, earlier this month and post-production and editing is going on currently. Cirkus is said to be one of the hottest movies of 2022 and Rohit gives us some exclusive information on it…

The release date of Cirkus is said to be July 15 next year. However, Rohit Shetty says, “We have not announced the release date for Cirkus. It’s speculation that we are releasing in theatres on July 15, 2022. We are still considering the date and will announce it soon when we get the right one. I could have announced Cirkus on any date as I was the first person who knew that the theatres are going to open but I felt that one needs to also give other producers a chance too, for six-seven months. Cirkus is ready (the last schedule was completed earlier this month). Too much of movies overlapping, is also not good for the film industry and there is a lot of backlog of films (including RRR, Runway 34, Gangubai Kathiawadi) for two years so let them release first and then I will come. I will not come before July-August for sure so that other producers will get at least six-months' space.”

He always thinks of others and that speaks a lot about his love for the film industry. “I cannot be selfish as that is not in my nature. That’s maybe my upbringing or the way I have always been. I believe that when you are moving forward you have to take everyone together with you and not travel solo. My father was always like this and it’s been in my system now that I cannot walk alone.”

It is also the first time that he is directing a movie that has two actors in double roles for the first time – Ranveer and Varun Sharma. “It was very tough and especially when the genre is comedy and in today’s time where the VFX has to be correct as kids today are exposed to so much content. But I love exploring new things and the space of double roles was something new for me to do so Cirkus was a great experience. I started the film during the pandemic. I cannot sit around waiting and do nothing. I have to work and there has to be someone to take the first step. I was the first person to shoot Khatron Ke Khiladi last year and the first guy to finish shooting a movie in four months. Cirkus was also challenging to shoot as it is set at a different time frame. I have been wanting to do that for a long time. I wanted to see if a technically upgraded film was made in an earlier era. It’s come out really well as the simplicity of the film works – like All The Best and Golmaal was. I have seen the first edit and it’s beautiful.”

From action in Simmba to comedy in Cirkus, how has it been working with Ranveer in Cirkus? “We have worked on many projects together – from Simmba to Sooryavanshi to doing ads together. I am very comfortable and happy working with Ranveer. He is a great guy and a fabulous actor – the most dedicated actor that I have worked with. Ranveer is the superstar of the next generation, I would say. There is a tuning or comfort zone that I share with him, like how I am with Ajay (Devgn) and it just happened when we started with an ad and did Simmba together. Ranveer is very hard-working and that’s the reason he is where he is today.”

Buoyed by the success of his last release, Rohit says, “Many people were very happy that I didn’t release Sooryavanshi on OTT. It was about coming back to the theatres for them. This was a different experience as everybody had that childlike excitement as if they are coming to the theatres for the first time. It was an unbelievable moment for me every day and that is something that I will cherish my entire life.”

