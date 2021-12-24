EXCLUSIVE: Welcome 3 to roll in second half of 2022; Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar & Paresh Rawal to feature

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s Welcome films is one of the most loved movie franchises. While the first part which was headlined by Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal was released in 2007, the second part which also had John Abraham and Shruti Haasan was unveiled in 2015. Pinkvilla now has a new update on the much awaited third part in the series. We have learnt that Welcome 3 is scheduled to roll in the second half of 2022.

“The script of Welcome 3 is already being written, and the plan is to take it on the floors in the latter part of next year. While Anil, Nana and Paresh will be part of the third film, the makers are also aiming to rope in a much bigger cast for this one. Firoz Nadiadwala is planning to make the movie on a massive scale and it will be an action-comedy,” informs a source close to the development. The earlier versions of the Welcome films had also featured Feroz Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Malika Sherawat, Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah and Shiney Ahuja.

Meanwhile, on Anil Kapoor’s birthday today, Hrithik Roshan announced that Kapoor will be a part of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @AnilKapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter,” Hrithik wrote on Twitter.

