EXCLUSIVE: When Kajol had almost signed and then declined Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya

Ram Madhvani had originally approached the Tanhaji actress to play the lead role in Aarya. It was only after she couldn't do the film, it fell on Sushmita Sen's lap who makes a strong digital debut with the thriller.

Sushmita Sen had been missing from action for several years now. In fact, whenever there would be any chatter on social media, it would be about her much awaited comeback to celluloid. Pinkvilla had revealed how she had signed a web series last year itself. Now, with her digital show Aarya up for release in about ten days from now, the beauty queen has been busy promoting the show with her team. But did you know, that there was another actress who was offered the part and had almost signed the series?

A source tells us, "When Ram Madhvani was planning this project - a remake of the 2010 gritty drama series Penoza, it was originally being made into a Hindi feature film. Kajol was his first choice and they were in advanced talks with the actress for the film. She had loved the concept and the storyline but had to step out last minute citing personal issues. That had also put Ram's dream project under a bit of a scanner since it delayed the process a bit."

It was then that Ram thought of Sushmita. "Aarya has the female lead playing the central protagonist and he wanted someone who has a commanding screen presence and is also a terrific performer. That's when he thought of Sush and offered it to her. Among the many offers that she had, Sushmita liked this the most and then, it was decided that it would be made into a digital series with Hotstar coming on board. Sush did take her time but eventually gave a green signal to Ram." Ram had previously delivered with his debut directorial venture Neerja that not only got critical acclaim but also worked supremely well at the box office.

