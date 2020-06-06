EXCLUSIVE: YouTube star Dolly Singh on collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam for Veere Di Wedding

That's how her journey as a fashion blogger cum content creator began and rest is history today. In a candid chat for our series The Journey, we spoke to Dolly Singh to understand how has life changed post the social rise of her popularity.

YouTube star Dolly Singh rose to fame with her characters Sunita, Raju Ki Mummy, among others. The content creator studied political science in order to escape Nainital and went on to study fashion and then became a blogger. That's how her journey as a fashion blogger cum content creator began and rest is history today. In a candid chat for our series The Journey, we spoke to Dolly to understand how has life changed post the social rise of her popularity.

In a first of collaborations for movie promotions, Kareena Kapoor Khan, had worked with Dolly Singh and team for Veere Di Wedding. Sharing how the collaborations with celebrities panned out for her, Dolly recalled, "Initially, we had our issues. The first celebrity video we did was with Kings XI Punjab, the players, we had Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag. Obviously, they did not know us at all. It was just a part of their promotions. I mean we had a great time. It is a humbling experience. Back then, people hardly knew us."

She continued, "Then we had Veere Di Wedding and that was because Rhea Kapoor started watching our videos. She contacted us and said that she wanted to promote her movie with us. So we went there. Kareena Kapoor Khan obviously did not know of us, Sonam Kapoor knew a little bit of us maybe because of Rhea or maybe because Anand Ahuja is from Delhi. We were obviously a little shaken and nervous. I remember whispering to Kareena about how good she looks and how awkward it came out. But yes, it was quite nice. Initially, it used to be nerve-wracking to perform in front of real actors, but now I feel it feels nice to collaborate. Even if they don't know us, it is nice to be grounded."

