EXCLUSIVE: Zayed Khan on how he bagged Main Hoon Na with Shah Rukh Khan: I kept calling Farah Khan

Do you remember Farah Khan’s directorial debut Main Hoon Na? Well, the film was a hit not only for the storyline but for the stellar cast too. Main Hoon Na featured Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, Naseeruddin Shah, Kirron Kher, and others. The second lead of the film, Zayed, left a strong impact on the audience with his performance. In the latest episode of Retro Gupshup with Pinkvilla, Zayed opened up about how he bagged a role in Main Hoon Naa.

Zayed was trying to get in touch with Farah for a song, unaware of the fact that the choreographer was planning to make a debut as a filmmaker. Zayed recalled his first meeting with Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The actor said, “I was wanting Farah to do a song for my film ‘Chura liya hai tumne’. I was reaching out to her for that and she didn't know me very well. I was always introducing myself as Mr Sanjay Khan’s son and then Fardeen’s brother because nobody knew me at that time. So, she said come over and I went to her office. She asked me what're you doing? I said I'm just doing a film right now, she's like we're considering you for Main Hoon Na’s role, and in walks Shah Rukh Khan, a very lovely gentleman. He sits me down and says ‘How are you Zayed? We are looking for a second lead in the film. And Farah said you might be good potential. But bhai ek baat bata, tujhe acting aati hai na? (You know how to act, right?) I was a little sort of disturbed by that question.”

Zayed said in his head he had a different response to Shah Rukh’s question, but he said something else. “In my head, I wanted to say that I am born in a family of actors. So, naturally, acting is in my blood. But of course, I said, ‘Come on man, I am born to act’ and all of that. Now, rest is history,” he continued.

He added, “I showed Farah some of my rushes and before she sat in her car she said send me your measurements, you're in my film.”

“So life is full of that. It's all about constantly pursuing, constantly being perseverent, never letting anybody tell you NO is the finality of everything. I mean initially, Farah didn't want to entertain me but I kept calling her and I kept asking, and finally, she picked the phone up. In life you can only control the action, you can't control the outcome. But if the action is constant and persistent and your heart is in the right place, then I do feel amazing things happen. And this has not only happened to me in ‘Main Hoon Na’ but in most of the things I've done,” the talented actor added.

