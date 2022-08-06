Laal Singh Chaddha writer Atul Kulkarni: North Vs South debate does not exist for common cinemagoer; EXCLUSIVE

Laal Singh Chaddha writer Atul Kulkarni has shared his thoughts on the ongoing Nort Vs South debate in the country. Films like RRR, Pushpa, and KGF Chapter 2 became huge hits at the box office this year while they left the cash registers ringing too. This has started a debate surrounding the performance of Bollywood films and South films, and if Bollywood is lagging behind in creating successful cinema. Many celebrities, actors, and directors have expressed their views on the same. Recently, Chandni Bar actor and Laal Singh Chaddha writer Atul Kulkarni joined Pinkvilla for a conversation. Amid this, he too shared his opinions on the same.

Laal Singh Chaddha writer Atul Kulkarni on North Vs South debate

According to Atul Kulkarni, the common cinemagoers are not bothered about the North vs South debate. He said, “I have always wondered, when we say ‘debate’, who makes these ‘debates’. I don’t see the common cinema-goer debating about it. The common cinema-goer watches the film that he or she likes. They are not scholars. They are not here to write a thesis about films. They just have their gut feelings. When they watch trailers, when they watch songs, when they see the actors’ names and all that – they have a gut feeling about whether they should watch it or not. And then they listen to their peers, and their relatives who have seen the film, and if the film being recommended and all that. So, I don’t indulge into these so-called debates, really, because they don’t exist according to me, for the common cinema goer.”

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. It has been directed by Advait Chandan, and is slated to release on the 11th of August- the same day as Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan will hit theatres. Recently, Aamir revealed on Koffee With Karan 7 that he had initially not listened to the script, thinking who would ever remake such a classic film, with six Academy Awards. But, he shared, that he was convinced as soon as he read the script two years later.

