EXCLUSIVE: ‘Vikram 2 & PS 2 will be blockbusters in Hindi’: Jayantilal Gada on bringing South to North

2022 has been a great year for producer, Jayantilal Gada, having films like Gangubai, RRR, Vikram, Sitaramam, and PS 1 under his kitty. Interestingly, all the films followed a distinct marketing and distribution strategy. Jayantilal Gada explains, “In North India, the marketing cost is huge and due to that there is a possibility for things to go haywire. Every film merits a certain plan. We went all out of RRR, but Vikram had small marketing and small distribution. Sita Ramam had zero marketing and small distribution. It was released a month after opening in Telugu markets and the word of mouth there was the biggest tool of marketing.”

Having struck the chord right, what’s the formula of acquiring films? He adds, “There’s a team that decides on the acquisitions and collaborations. There are times when we miss out on a deal too. We try to do market research and then decide on the commercials that film warrants.” Jayanti Bhai is confident that the second installment of both, Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan will be huge blockbusters in the Northern market too. “Vikram has established the future of this franchise in Hindi belts. Part 2 will be a blockbuster,” he smiles.