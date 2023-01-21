Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfiee, Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan, Bholaa & Shehzada with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

The countdown has begun for what could be touted the biggest release of Hindi Cinema in the post pandemic world as Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen after 4 years with the Yash Raj Films production, Pathaan . The film is carrying an incredible hype and is set to emerge one of the biggest openers of all time for Hindi Cinema. Being an event spectacle, which is set to attract huge footfalls, several producers are keen to introduce the audience to their respective films. As many as 5 trailer/teaser are expected to screen with Pathaan.

The first trailer to screen with Pathaan is the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor fronted Romantic Comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The 3 minutes plus trailer of this Luv Ranjan directorial is hard attached to the prints of Pathaan, which means that it will play at every property where Pathaan has been released across the globe. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the only trailer that’s officially attached with this Siddharth Anand directorial. This has happened because YRF is associated with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar too in the capacity of worldwide distributors.

All the remaining trailers will screen basis the deals done by the respective producers directly with the national multiplex chains. A source explains, “Selfiee team has tied up with PVR, Inox & Cinepolis. The trailer of Selfiee is expected to screen at most of the national multiplex chains ahead of Pathaan screening. The trailer has been digitally sent to the single screen owners too, however, every exhibitor will take an individual decision on screening the teaser. It has a running time of 3 minute 6 seconds.”

Bholaa and Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan Teaser with Pathaan

Much like Selfiee, the teasers of Salman Khan’s Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan and Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa too will be screened in multiplex chains. "Again, it’s a deal done directly with a couple of national chains. The teasers would play either before the movie or in the interval. The audience would get to see action packed world of both these films on the big screen,” the source informs, adding further that single screen cinema halls will also screen the teasers of these two action packed entertainer. While Bholaa teaser has a runtime of 1 minute 54 seconds, Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan teaser runtime is 1 minute 45 seconds. The Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada is the next in list, but contrary to the films mentioned above, this one will play in cinema halls all across the country. “After Pathaan, the next big film to release is Shehzada and hence, by default, the cinema owners will screen this trailer in their respective properties. The teaser will play in both – multiplexes and single screens – to put in the recall factor of release date in the mind of audiences,” the source signs off.

Basically, the audiences will get to see any of 5 teaser/trailer along with Pathaan with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar being the constant. For the rest, it’s up-to the cinema owners to decide on the line up, as they would have the content for all films. 2023 is indeed starting with a bang for the Hindi Film Industry.