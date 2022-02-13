Valentine’s Day Exclusive: Anushka Ranjan on Aditya Seal’s surprise for her bridal entry: Couldn't stop tears

Lovebirds Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot in November last year and embarked on their new journey as a married couple. The gorgeous pictures from their wedding went viral on the internet and left everyone in awe. Among the numerous snaps and videos from their marriage ceremony, there was one clip that won fans' hearts. Anushka’s bridal entry was made special by Aditya as the background song was sung by the groom himself. The beautiful surprise made Anushka's walking down the aisle moment even more special. On this Valentine’s Day, Pinkvilla got in touch with the couple and asked about the priceless moment.

Sharing about it, Anushka tells us, “When I was getting ready all my friends were lining up and my sister was like a strict teacher who was saying you'll get in this line and the others in that line, and the boys will hold the chadar and suddenly we started walking and some song was playing and my sister turned around crying and said ‘Didi hear the voice, it's Adi’ and that's when you'll see my different expressions in the video.”

She adds, “I didn't know he sung my bridal entry song. That was a surprise to me. Because that happened there were so many expressions in that first one second of the video because first I didn't know and after that, I just couldn't stop crying. I just couldn't stop my tears because after everything we had been through in our lives, he's doing everything to make my life special.”

Anushka was left impressed with Aditya’s special gesture. “It's not just that he hired someone I like to sing, it was not about money, not about shosha (show off), it was not about the expense, it was about something that would mean something to me. That's what made me really happy that is he going to do this forever and at that moment my answer to myself was yes,” she concludes.

Check out the entire interview here:

Also Read: Valentine’s Day Exclusive: Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan on their dream proposal: It was perfect