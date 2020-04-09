EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Seal REVEALS the first thing he wants to do with GF Anushka Ranjan after the lockdown ends

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Aditya Seal got candid about the first thing he wants to do with girlfriend Anushka Ranjan when the lockdown period, due to the coronavirus scare, in Mumbai ends. Read below to know what the Indoo Ki Jawani star had to share on the same.

When it comes to the lockdown period in India, many couples have had to practice self-isolation to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are also in self-isolation mode with their respective families and have had to rely on phone calls and video chats to be close to each other digitally. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, we spoke to Aditya about how he and Anushka are coping with the distance amidst the coronavirus scare.

Talking about how his and Ranjan's relationship has been during their quarantine period, Seal revealed, "Very well, actually. We do speak over the phone and FaceTime each other but there isn't much to talk about because there isn't anything happening in our lives right now. We have a common group of friends and we try to play some games together and that's how we are keeping ourselves busy. If there is something, we just pick up the phone and talk. There's obviously the sense of not seeing the person and not meeting the person for a very long time."

"The first thing that I will do when I get out of the lockdown is to eat some good food with Anushka," the 32-year-old actor added.

Speaking of food, Aditya added that having a meal outside is amongst the things he is looking forward to post the lockdown. "I want to go out and have good food. I am done with home-cooked food! My mom makes amazing food but there's a limit to how much you can have," Seal quipped.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Seal REVEALS how it was to work with Kiara Advani in Indoo Ki Jawani: We got along very well

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya will be seen starring opposite Kiara Advani in the slice-of-life comedy, Indoo Ki Jawaani, which completed its shoot last year. Moreover, Seal will also be seen putting his dance shoes on for Bosco Martis' directorial debut.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More