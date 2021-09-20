EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan to get married on November 21

Over the years, Aditya Seal has created an identity for himself in the industry with films like Purani Jeans, Tum Bin 2, Namaste England, Student of The Year 2, Indoo Ki Jawani, and 99 Songs among others. The actor has been in the news over the last two years for his relationship with actor model, Anushka Ranjan. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the couple is getting married in November.

“The preparations have begun and the wedding is the talk of all the household conversations. The date is locked as the duo ties the knot on November 21. Both the families are very excited for this,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the wedding will take place keeping all Covid-19 protocols in mind. The source added that the couple has already locked on their outfits, as also the other fancy stuff in and around the wedding.

Aditya and Anushka have been good friends for years and now, they are finally taking their relationship further with the institution of marriage. The duo has often brushed off the dating rumors, but, as they say, there is no fire without spark. They often share pictures of each other from the vacations and have also been seen complimenting each other on social media.

Last year, in an interview with Pinkvilla during the lockdown, talking about his lady love, Aditya had said, “We do speak over the phone and FaceTime each other but there isn't much to talk about because there isn't anything happening in our lives right now. We have a common group of friends and we try to play some games together and that's how we are keeping ourselves busy. If there is something, we just pick up the phone and talk. There's obviously the sense of not seeing the person and not meeting the person for a very long time.”

