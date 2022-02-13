Valentine’s Day Exclusive: Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan talk about the first time they met: It changed it all

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood, yet they are also one of the most low-key couples out there. The two had a fairytale-like wedding on November 21. It was a grand affair, with multiple celeb friends such as Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar being a part of the celebrations. Their three-day wedding celebration pictures went viral on the net as soon as they were posted. Next week, the two will celebrate their first Valentine's Day as man and wife, and in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, they opened up about their love story.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anushka and Aditya revealed the details of the first time they met each other. Anushka said that they met at a celebrity fashion show that she and her mother were hosting and Aditya was invited by one of his friends to the event. They also revealed how big of a coincidence it was for them to meet since the two had completely different lives and had nothing in common. Anushka said, "We literally laugh about it that if he didn’t come that day, there’s a high possibility we would never met - live ever." Aditya emphasised the same and sweetly said, "That one day changed it all."

The couple went on to count the incidents that proved how bizarre they were and how less the odds were, yet it happened for the two of them.

Moving on to how their first interaction went, Aditya said that he had reached the venue early. After Anushka arrived, they conversed and hung out. Anushka said, "I am a very chatty person and I wanted to know him so I was trying to make a conversation." To this, Aditya added, "And I don’t like to make conversation especially in an uncomfortable situation." Anushka hilariously said that she didn’t want to lose this chance after being single for so long and Universe made it happen for her.

