EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Seal REVEALS how it was to work with Kiara Advani in Indoo Ki Jawani: We got along very well

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Aditya Seal, the actor revealed how it was like to work with Kiara Advani for the first time in Abir Sengupta's directorial, Indoo Ki Jawani. Read below to know what the Student of the Year 2 star had to share about the Kabir Singh star.

Ever since the success of Student of the Year 2, things are looking bright in the future for Aditya Seal! Along with the success of his web series, Fittrat, the 32-year-old actor has two big projects under his kitty. One is Bosco Martis' directorial debut, which is of the dance-horror-comedy genre and the other is Abir Sengupta's directorial, Indoo Ki Jawani, which also stars Kiara Advani. Speaking of Indoo Ki Jawani, the slice-of-life comedy is about Indoo Dwivedi, who is based in Ghaziabad and joins several dating apps, which leads to a lot of misadventures! Aditya will be seen as Indoo's love interest, Deepak Sharma.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, we asked Aditya on how it was like to work with Kiara for the first time. To this, Seal revealed, "It's fantastic. We got along very, very well! It was easy, I can't even explain it to you... I don't know if I worked with 'Kiara Advani' because it felt like I was meeting my friend every day and it was so easy with her." Aditya also went on to explain how the film set was a close-knit family.

"The set was so good! We had a small crew because the film is small with not many characters. It went smoothly and there wasn't a single fight on the set ever! It never happens! There was not a single fight. I was like, 'masala kahaan se milega, I need some gossip!,'" Seal quipped.

On the other hand, while talking about Bosco's debut directorial, Aditya revealed that the shoot was supposed to begin in March but because of the lockdown, it's been stalled. Speaking about what got him hooked to the dance project, Seal confessed, "The fact that it was a dance film, I felt that I should venture into that genre. It's not just a dance film though. It's a beautiful amalgamation of dance, horror and comedy. The horror is not going to be 'spooky,' it's more a 'kiddie' horror because we cater to that audience. It's a very emotional story. In the end, we are hoping the audience would be in tears. The choreography is brilliant. Bosco surprised me a lot. His system of working is very different. He has everything on paper like how the set is going to look, what it's going to be... he has it all sketched out."

ALSO READ: Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Advani delightfully announces the wrap up of the shoot with Aditya Seal

Moreover, Aditya also admitted how hard the dance rehearsals have been and that it has also taken a toll on his health. "It's not fun prepping for it, to be honest. We were rehearsing non-stop for six to seven hours a day. We started rehearsing two months ago, I have fallen ill at least three times and I have injured myself twice. Once, I was bedridden for 8-10 days because my neck went for a toss. I couldn't get up," Seal stated.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More