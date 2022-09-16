EXCLUSIVE: 24-year-old Alaya F thinks she is far too old for clubbing- 'I've got it out of my system'

Granddaughter of Indian actor Kabir Bedi, Alaya Ebrahim Furniturewala, known by her stage name Alaya F is working hard to make a mark in the Bollywood film industry. She is not only working on the sets of a few upcoming films but is also working on how to keep a positive outlook in life. She, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla on Friday, revealed how is working day and night to strike a balance between her professional life and personal life.

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, she shared her opinion on clubbing with friends. “I lived my 20s in the ages of 16-20s. Like now, if you have to take me out for a club, I will be like, please. I am far too old for this. Please let me sit at home and binge-watch something. I am like….all my hectic energy, all my chaos, all my need to party and be out there and be crazy and rebellious….I got it out of my system. Not to say I didn’t enjoy it. Not to say it wasn’t me. It was me at a different phase of my life. As human beings, we evolve. I did my one decade in four years.”