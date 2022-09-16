EXCLUSIVE: 24-year-old Alaya F thinks she is far too old for clubbing- 'I've got it out of my system'
Alaya F reveals her opinion on clubbing with friends and why she got it out of her system.
Granddaughter of Indian actor Kabir Bedi, Alaya Ebrahim Furniturewala, known by her stage name Alaya F is working hard to make a mark in the Bollywood film industry. She is not only working on the sets of a few upcoming films but is also working on how to keep a positive outlook in life. She, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla on Friday, revealed how is working day and night to strike a balance between her professional life and personal life.
While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, she shared her opinion on clubbing with friends. “I lived my 20s in the ages of 16-20s. Like now, if you have to take me out for a club, I will be like, please. I am far too old for this. Please let me sit at home and binge-watch something. I am like….all my hectic energy, all my chaos, all my need to party and be out there and be crazy and rebellious….I got it out of my system. Not to say I didn’t enjoy it. Not to say it wasn’t me. It was me at a different phase of my life. As human beings, we evolve. I did my one decade in four years.”
Alaya F further highlighted that in the Bollywood film industry, one can’t be so sweet and thus, learn to strike the right balance on how to deal with people.
She further said, “Now, I went from being an absolute party girl to being a jagat maa. Whenever people say bad about other people, I’m like let’s not talk about people this way. I became the polar opposite. However, in this industry, you can’t be that sweet. You have to find a balance.”
For the unversed, Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi and Protima Bedi. She made her debut in the Bollywood film Jawaani Jaaneman in the year 2020 alongside actor Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.
On the work front, Alaya will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Freddy. She also has Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani with Amrita Puri, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditya Seal.
