Valentine’s Day Exclusive: Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan on their dream proposal: It was perfect

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are one of the couples in Bollywood who have preferred to keep their love story under the wraps. However, their love story managed to make the headlines lately as they tied the knot in a grand wedding. The wedding was a grand affair and was attended by several celebs including Alia Bhatt. And while everyone was in awe of Aditya and Anushka’s oh so perfect jodi, their mushy chemistry also won millions of hearts. Interestingly, Aditya and Anushka are set to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day post wedding, they also got candid about their love story and equation.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Aditya and Anushka opened up on their dream proposal. Talking about it, Anushka said, “It was the most perfect, you can call it cliché, but it was the most perfect for me. We were in Paris for my birthday. The night to bring in my birthday, he booked this really fun space and we had a great dinner there. And when we came back to the room I saw my gifts were laid out including a personalised jacket with a pic of me and my late dog. It got me so emotional. And later he gave me a video that had video messages from my entire family. I was really emotional and the last video was from him”.

Furthermore, Aditya said, “She was turned the other side. And my video said, “Happy birthday, there are too many things that I want to tell you but I don’t have the words, so why don’t you just turn around”. This is happening in the video”. Adding to this, Anushka said, “I turned around and he is sitting there with a ring and he is crying and said, “I promise to take care of you to love you” and that’s when he gave me the promise ring that he would want to marry me”.

This isn’t all. The much in love couple also mentioned that they had spent a wonderful day at Disneyland post the proposal, followed by a romantic dinner on cruise. Isn’t this the perfect dream proposal?

Also Read: Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan open up on their bond ahead of wedding: Feeling of getting married hasn't sunk in