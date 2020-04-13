EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Seal talks about the problems his uncle who contracted COVID 19 is facing in the US

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Aditya Seal spoke candidly about how he is dealing with the lockdown period, working out while on quarantine, his quarantine binge-watching playlist and how his uncle, who is in the US, has contracted COVID-19.

Aditya Seal is amongst the millions, who are self-quarantining with his family, amidst the coronavirus scare that has confined all of us to our homes! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, we asked the Student of the Year 2 star if he's dealing with any anxiety due to the lockdown. "I'm not feeling anything, to be honest. I'm in such a daze right now, these days are passing me without me even realising what's happening! I'm happy watching TV but yes, there are a few people I do miss. I want to go and see my friends. The point that there is a restriction in going out is what's irritating me," Aditya shared.

"But then, I know the bigger picture and that I need to get out of this alive. I have my mom and dad and I need to make sure that I'm not coming in contact with anybody. So, I'm actually fine dealing with it. It's not pinching me at all. There is a better future tomorrow which I'm just waiting for, sitting at home," Seal added. Moreover, the 32-year-old actor recounted about his uncle in the US and how he has contracted COVID-19 revealing, "My uncle, who lives in the US, got detected with coronavirus. I hope he gets out of it fine. The way that the US has been dealing with it has been horrible! They don't have masks available. Once the lockdown is over, my chacha has to send masks for his daughter and son-in-law because there are no masks available over there. It's horrible! No medicines available, nothing! Your President, who hasn't done a good job in addressing the people and telling them what the problem is, is wanting people to get back to work! My uncle has a semi-government job and was forced to go to work and that's where he contracted it."

Given how working out is an essential staple in an actor's life, we asked Aditya how he is keeping in shape while on quarantine mode. To this Seal confessed, "I hate working out. I do it because I have to. As of right now, the way I am dealing with it is guilt, which is making me do some basic exercise at home. I'm not too happy doing it! I'm not even thinking about these things right now, to be honest, though I do have another project which has been halted because of this. As soon as this gets over, we start with that! But, I just can't focus on anything other than getting out of this alive. It's pissing me off when I see these celebrities doing their workout videos and I'm like, 'no, your lives cannot be just about this. Stop! There are people dying. We all may die. Yes, you are motivating people to be healthy but beyond that what?"

Given how we have nothing to do, people are relying on movies and TV shows to binge-watch during their quarantine period. When we quizzed Aditya to name his quarantine binge-watching list, Seal disclosed, "Money Heist, I liked. I saw Tiger Baby as well, which is fantastic. No, wait! Scrap that! The one to watch is Don't F**k With Cats! It's mindblowing! You will think that this show is about one thing but it ends up being entirely different. It's freakishly crazy! I like series, which are more connected to the truth. I enjoy such shows."

