Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta reveals her go-to person on her bad days

Pinkvilla's Woman Up series is all about embracing the numerous hues and dimensions of femininity in all its splendor. For our latest episode, we had the honour of having a wonderful chat with Masaba Gupta. Masaba needs no introduction. She is a prominent celebrity designer and actor whose brilliance makes her creme de la creme. In the interview, Masaba got candid with us and talked about how she branded her struggles of bullying, getting typecast, and so on. She also revealed who her go-to person is whenever she has a bad day at work.

Masaba Gupta is quite a workaholic and gives her work her all. So, one question we posed to her was that on days when she doesn’t get the validation even after putting in her 100%, how does she find her ground. To this, Masaba had quite an insightful answer. She agreed that it is tough and there are days she feels down and that ups and downs are part and parcel of a business. So she added that her strong support system at home is her remedy.

Check Masaba Gupta's Interview:

She talked about having a life outside of work that is meaningful and full. She emphasised the importance of not putting issues under the carpet and sharing them. When we asked her who her go-to person is at 3 a.m., she humorously said that she is never awake at 3 a.m. She then added, “At 10 p.m., my go-to person always is my mum or maybe a friend - Neha, my best friend.”

