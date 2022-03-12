Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sai Tamhankar REVEALS how she landed her role in Mrunal Thakur’s Love Sonia

In the latest episode of Woman Up S3 with Pinkvilla, we conversed with Sai Tamhankar. Sai is an acclaimed Indian actress who has worked in the film and television industries of multiple languages including Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. In terms of Bollywood, Sai has worked in movies in Ghajini, Love Sonia, and more recently, Mimi starring Kriti Sanon, and Pankaj Tripathi. As we conversed to her, Sai revealed to us how she landed her role in the 2018 film Love Sonia.

Replying to this, Sai shared, “For Love Sonia, Tabrez (Noorani) personally asked me to meet him, and we did a meeting. I was not auditioned for that role - I am very happy and proud to say this. And he said ‘I have seen your work’. He had seen Hunterrr. That's how he called me and I think that also happened like that. And I think it was a very, very important subject - something which should be spoken about. So, I thought ‘I have to be a part of this entire, mammoth (journey) whatever was happening’.

For the unversed, the 2018 film Love Sonia was directed by Tabrez Noorani. It follows the story of Sonia (Mrunal Thakur) who gets trapped in the world of flesh trade, after she goes in search of her sister, who was sold off by her father buried in debt. The film had an amazing ensemble cast featuring actors like Mrunal Thakur, Manoj Bajpayee, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao, Freida Pinto, Richa Chadha, and of course Sai Tamhankar.

Watch Sai Tamhankar's interview with Pinkvilla below:

