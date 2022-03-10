Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta on love, mom Neena's struggles: Kids shouldn't take on baggage of parents

On the latest episode of Woman Up S3, we conversed with ace fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta. When asked if her mother and actress Neena Gupta’s experience with love has corrupted her notion of it in any way, Masaba said that they were always grateful and that children are not their parents.

We asked Masaba if her mother Neena’s experience with love has corrupted her idea of it. We also asked the designer how she let loose to welcome love into her life, and she replied that there has always been an underlying sense of gratitude. “Even though she went through whatever she went through, there was always an underlying feeling of gratitude. It's something that I don't think any of us have ever spoken about, but there was a serious feeling that we're so grateful for everything we have. Because there was food on the table, there was friends to celebrate our life with, financially we were sound, and our health was good. So I think there was always this underlying feeling of, ‘you know what, we might not have one thing, but we have everything else.’ It's fine, nobody has everything in any case,” expressed Masaba.

Continuing further, she articulated, “But I think with respect to me taking on that, I really believe- and I was telling somebody this just today- that kids should never take on the baggage of their parents. And I think, it's easier said than done, but I think, as kids we should always remember that we are not our parents. We are our own people, and we have the ability, and we have the option to change, and choose our own destiny. So I think, just because she went through what she went through, I don't think my idea of love was ever colored, or my idea of relationships was ever colored. I see things for what they are. I see things for what it is in front of me. Do I like this? Do I have the capability to handle this? Then I go with it.”

