Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sai Tamhankar on films with social message: How people receive it is out of our control

This year, our third season of Woman Up has been quite a glorious event. So far, we've spoken with a number of accomplished women in the industry. In the latest episode, we had an honest conversation with Sai Tamhankar, who is most known for her appearances in films like as Hunterrr, Mimi, and others. During our conversation, she discussed a variety of issues, including her film Love Sonia with Mrunal Thakur, her radical film choices, and so on. She even spoke at length about movies that aim of spreading a social message.

Often films that have a social message get misconstrued. So when we asked Sai how she draws that thing line and made sure that the audience gets the right message, she had an insightful answer. She said that the filmmaker always makes a film with the right intentions and with all his heart. “How people are going to receive it, its completely out of our control,” she said. She added that a film is something that is open to interpretations and how one takes it is in nobody’s hands.

So, her advice was to take it in your stride and move forward because that is the only way out of it.

Check Sai's interview:

On the other hand, when we asked her about the obstacles she had faced when she entered into the film industry, Sai said, “I had no plans. Having no plans is something that excites me because when you don’t plan something and you got opportunities, you are pleasantly surprised…During my school and college, I was totally into sports. I had never thought I would do ‘adaaiyen’ in front of a camera.”

