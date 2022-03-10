Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta says mom Neena Gupta is a ‘survivor’; Shares what she has learned from her

On the latest episode of Woman Up S3, we were joined by the stunning fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta, as we delved a little deeper into her journey. When asked what she has learned from her mother and veteran actress Neena Gupta, she shared that it’s her mom’s ‘never-say-die’ spirit.

Masaba Gupta is one of the most popular fashion designers in the country at the moment. But, apart from her fashion game, she is also making her mark with her appearances in showbiz, be it as her stint as a judge on the fashion reality show Supermodel Of The Year, or her performance in the first season of the reality show Masaba Masaba based on her life, which streamed on an OTT platform.

While we conversed about several topics regarding her professional and personal life, we also asked Masaba what is the one thing she has imbibed from her mother Neena Gupta. Masaba was quick to respond, “Just keep going. I think she has a ‘Never say die’ spirit. I was just telling Sid in the car that she's a survivor. You know, she's someone who's 67 years old, and she's just about starting again, you know. So, I think that age is just a number, and that you should never give up, and never say die. I think that's the one thing I've learned from her.”

Watch Masaba Gupta’s interview with Pinkvilla below:

Masaba Gupta will be soon seen in the second season of her reality show Masaba Masaba.

