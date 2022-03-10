Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta opens up on how one comment made her who she is today

Masaba Gupta is a self-made woman and is now counted among the successful fashion designers of India. Her label 'House of Masaba' is very popular among celebrities. She has also launched her lipsticks with a brand like Nykaa. Well, many don’t know that Masaba had to go through a lot of struggle to become what she is today. In an exclusive interview, she revealed that one comment changed her life and made her what she is today.

Masaba says, “I am not kidding. Literally, till 2019 was when we raised our first round of investment. When we invested as a company and now, of course, we raise money too but I just think that the first time that it happened and that was 10 years after I had launched my label is when people finally stood up and took notice. That one comment has led me to where I am today because I pick up all these things that people tell me. And when they tell me I can’t do something I wanna do it like 100 times better than they have thought.” To note, a man had commented on Masaba that she is doing fashion just for fun.

Well, the woman has answered back and it is nothing less than an inspiration for any. Masaba was also bullied for being dark skin.

When asked about her struggle as a businesswoman, she replied, “No, I have to say I don’t. Not anymore. People have been nothing but kind. I am talking about people from all walks of life whether people from the corporate world, people from finance, any industry where fashion is looked as a sort of poor cousin. I think they have been very very open and encouraging especially because I am a woman and I am fairly younger. I literally have no complaints. Of course, back in the date, there were challenges when we trying to get people more serious.”

Masaba named her first collection Kattran. Her Lakme Fashion Week 2014 collection Wanderess was inspired by novelist Roman Payne’s doe-eyed gypsy girl character Saskia in his novel, The Wanderess.

Also Read: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta reveals she had put her mom’s foundation in school to look lighter