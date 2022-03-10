Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta reveals she had put her mom’s foundation in school to look lighter

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta doesn’t need any introduction. She is one of the leading fashion designers with her label called House of Masaba. Her designs are always on-trend. Many celebrities love her designed clothes. Today in our Woman Up season 3 we have Masaba who has shared her part of the journey which includes being bullied for skin colour and how she tried to fit in. She recalled that she always wanted to change herself and never liked how she looked.

In an exclusive interview, Masaba mentioned that bully does leave a scar on you for life. India has a fascination for fair skin and the famous designer, who made her acting debut from Masaba Masaba, revealed how she had once applied her mother’s foundation to look lighter. “I pick up my mom’s foundation one day. Let me try her foundation and just make myself look lighter. So I did that and I obviously did not realise that it is not the colour of my skin and I went to school. And everyone has obviously figured it out because I use to never put on the light in my bathroom. My bathroom would be dark because I did not want to look at my skin. So I would just step into my bathroom and with my lights off I would conceal my scar whatever I could see. They were literally against my dark skin. They were like white spots,” she added.

Talking about being bullied in school, Masaba said that she wanted to be somebody else. Her constant question was why she does not look like others.

“When it comes to bullying a lot of people think that chalta chalta hai. It happens in schools. It happens in colleges. Only the person who is being bullied really knows what they are going through when you are being bullied. And it sometimes scars you or leaves an impression on you for life. I think that for me especially..I just wanted to change who I was. I wanna be somebody else. I didn’t like who I was. Why do I have this hair, or why do I have this lip, why do I have this body? Why I can’t look like everyone else and just be part. I didn’t want to stand out. I want to fit in. So, I think that was something that had happened as a result of bully. And thing is that kids can be very mean. Kids don’t have the ability to sort of gaze when they are crossing the line and it’s not their fault. But I think that I saw a lot of kids whose parents were sort of equally to blame. They also look down upon say darker people or people who didn’t look like typical Indian prototypes,” she added.

Masaba does stress the point that parents should especially raise their girls self-sufficient and to be independent.

