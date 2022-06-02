Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar 1st Anniversary: Actor calls him best companion, reveals celebration plans; EXCLUSIVE

Last year on June 4, Yami Gautam tied the knot with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, and the couple will soon be celebrating their first anniversary. Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress shares her plans for the big day. “Well, I am going to be shooting. I am working on night shifts right now. So 3rd and 4th, both are going to be night shoots. But in between, yes it’s going to be just family, it’s going to be us. Of course we are very happy,” shares Yami.

She says that celebrations can happen anywhere. “It's really about making the most of those moments. My family has always been my world, so I am very, very happy,” states Yami, adding that it’s going to be a fun day. “My mother is in town, Aditya’s parents are there. My brother, his brother - our entire family is here. So we are going to have a small lunch at home, there will be a small puja, everything at home,” informs the actress.

Yami further adds, “There is always this conversation (at home) that what do we do, what do we do? So I said this is now the plan, and this is the window that I have, and they were like ‘no problem’. So small conversations like what should we eat that day, what should we do are beautiful. Going through all the pictures all over again, and kind of thinking on this day last year this is what we were doing. It’s really special. You feel really happy when you know you are with the best companion you could ask for.”

Yami and Aditya had announced their wedding on social media. “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya,” she wrote on Instagram.

