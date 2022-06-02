EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan to play a commentator in R Balki’s Ghoomer featuring Abhishek Bachchan

Pinkvilla had recently reported that acclaimed filmmaker R Balki has kickstarted the last schedule of Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur starrer Ghoomer at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. We now have a new update on this much awaited film. We had earlier exclusively reported that Amitabh Bachchan will make a special appearance in Ghoomer, and we have learnt that the veteran actor will shoot for his portion soon.

“Amit ji will be a part of the last schedule of the film, however he won’t be shooting at the DY Patil stadium. His portion will be shot separately at another location. The film revolves around cricket, and he will essay the role of a commentator in Ghoomer. Amit ji has featured in all R Balki films, and they are excited to collaborate for this one too. Meanwhile, Balki has simultaneously begun work on the post-production of the movie,” informs a source close to the development.

Ghoomer also reunites Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan after many years. They have earlier worked together in Paa, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj and Bunty Aur Babli. The shoot of Ghoomer had begun on Junior Bachchan’s birthday on February 5. “Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent working. घूमर. Now spinning,” Abhishek had written on Instagram, while officially announcing the film.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also has Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Hindi adaptation of The Intern, and Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai in the pipeline.

