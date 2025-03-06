EXO’s Kai announces first solo concert tour KAION across 10 cities in 2025; check out dates, venues, and more here

The wait is finally over! EXO’s Kai is making his grand return with his first-ever solo tour, KAION, set to take place across 10 cities. Fresh off his military discharge on February 10, 2024, the K-pop idol is wasting no time getting back on stage, and fans couldn’t be more excited!

His tour will kick off in Seoul at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium before heading to Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, Yokohama, and Hong Kong. EXO’s official page shared the information about his tour days on March 6, 2025, and fans can’t keep calm.

The 31-year-old K-pop idol will begin his solo tour in Seoul at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium on May 17 and 18, 2025, followed by a performance in Kuala Lumpur at the Mega Star Arena on May 24, 2025. Next, he will take the stage in Macau at The Londoner Arena on June 7, then head to Jakarta at Tennis Indoor Senayan on June 14, 2025.

Advertisement

Fans in Singapore can catch him at The Star Theatre on June 21, 2025, while those in Taipei can see him at the Taipei Music Center on July 12, 2025. The tour continues in Manila at Araneta Coliseum on July 27, 2025, followed by Bangkok at Thunder Dome on August 2.

Japanese fans can look forward to two shows in Yokohama at Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall on August 6 and 7, 2025, before the tour concludes in Hong Kong at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hall 10, on August 16, 2025.

As a key member of EXO, one of K-pop’s most iconic groups, Kai has captivated audience with his powerful stage presence and cool dance moves. EXO’s global success is built on hits like Growl, Love Shot, and Call Me Baby—songs that have defined a generation of K-pop.

Advertisement

Beyond EXO, Kai has carved out his path as a solo artist. His debut single Mmmh became a standout hit, followed by Peaches.. His 2023 EP Rover gained massive popularity, with its title track going viral for its addictive beat and choreography.

Well, with his return from the military and the start of his tour, it is safe to say that Kai is on a mission to entertain his fans and create memories. Stay tuned for more updates about Kai and his 2025 solo tour, KAION.