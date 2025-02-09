BTS’ Jungkook, EXO’s Kai, NCT’s Jaehyun and more; VOTE for the best 3rd gen K-pop male solo debut

K-pop has seen some of its biggest stars step into the spotlight as soloists, bringing fresh sounds and personal artistry to the industry. From powerhouse vocalists to dynamic performers, these debuts have left a lasting impact. But which one stands out the most? It’s time to cast your vote!

Jungkook made waves with Golden, blending pop and R&B influences with his signature sleek vocals. V took a different route with Layover, embracing a soulful, jazz-infused sound that highlighted his artistic depth. Jimin, with Face, delivered a striking mix of contemporary pop and introspective lyrics, showing a new side of himself.

EXO’s Kai redefined performance with his self-titled debut KAI, combining hypnotic dance beats with his smooth, sultry style. Meanwhile, Baekhyun’s City Lights showcased his mastery of R&B, cementing his place as one of K-pop’s top vocalists. D.O. took a more heartfelt approach with Empathy, leaning into soft, emotional ballads that resonated deeply with fans.

GOT7’s Bambam brought a stylish and trend-driven sound with riBBon, proving his ability to shine as a soloist. Meanwhile, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo impressed with ENTITY, embracing a more sentimental and refined musical direction.

Now, it’s your turn to decide, which male artist had the best solo debut? Cast your vote and let us know your favorite!

Advertisement