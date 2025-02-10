EXO's Suho, Chanyeol, and Baekhyun welcome Kai after military discharge; full-group comeback eyed for 2025

EXO member Kai got discharged from his 21-month mandatory service on February 10, 2025, as per his label, SM Entertainment. His fellow group members, including Suho, Chanyeol and Baekhyun, welcomed him back to his civilian life with warm greetings. With his return and the last member, Sehun, to be discharged soon as well, a full-group reunion of EXO is anticipated.

Kai served as a social service agent from May 11, 2023. He surprised fans by announcing his military enlistment just a week before starting his service. He admitted that the enlistment date was also sudden for him. His EXO hyungs (older brothers) Suho, Chanyeol and Baekhyun took to the fan service app Bubble and asked the fans to congratulate Kim Jong In (Kai) on his successful completion of the South Korean mandatory service.

Kim Jun Myeon (Suho) hyped up Kai's return by sending Bubble messages that read, "KAI is back" and "Return of the King." He also jokingly wrote, "And I'm a queen," adding a laughing emoji at the end. The group is known for their close-knit bond and playful antics, which are on full display again as the members reunite. Fans are loving the group's usual crumbs. They played along with the EXO leader's joke by sharing the screenshot of his bubble text, captioning it, "JUNMYEON’S LOVER IS BACK HELP."

Advertisement

Chanyeol expressed his excitement for uniting with Kai by writing, “He’s coming". Baekhyun, addressing the fans, wrote, “Today is the day Jonginnie gets discharged! Let’s congratulate him a lot!" With Kai's completion of service, the group's youngest, Sehun, is the only member yet to be discharged. After Sehun returns on September 20, EXO will officially become a military-completed idol group.

Following that, they will come together to showcase "something great," as per Chanyeol's speech at SM Entertainment's 30th anniversary concert. Even the other members, including D.O. and Lay, have mentioned their comeback plans on several occasions. EXO-Ls are eagerly waiting for what the nine-member group will offer after a 4-year-long hiatus.