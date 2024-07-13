Go Ara's movies showcase her impressive range and talent, making her a standout in South Korean entertainment. Known for her breakout roles in acclaimed dramas like Reply 1994 and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, she has also captivated audiences in historical series such as Haechi and romantic dramas like Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.

Her recent performance in The Childe earned her critical acclaim and further solidified her versatility as an actress. With a career spanning diverse genres and roles, here are the top 7 Go Ara movies that are too iconic to skip.

7 best Go Ara movies that are must-watch for fans

1. Genghis Khan: To the Ends of the Earth and Sea

Cast: Takashi Sormachi, Rei Kikukawa, Mayumi Wakamura, Go Ara

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Release year: 2007

Genre: Historical drama

Genghis Khan: To the Ends of Earth and Sea is a gripping Japanese-Mongolian historical drama that vividly depicts the life of Genghis Khan. The film follows Temujin, born to a Mongolian chief, as he rises to power and becomes the legendary conqueror.

Amidst personal and political turmoil, Temujin, now Genghis Khan, unites the Mongol Empire, showcasing his relentless pursuit of vengeance and the epic battles that shaped history.

2. Dance, Subaru!

Cast: Meisa Kuroki, Go Ara, Yuta Hiraoka

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Release year: 2009

Genre: Drama

Dance Subaru whirls audiences into a tale of passion, loss, and resilience. Subaru's journey from grief-stricken sister to determined dancer unfolds amidst the vibrant backdrop of a cabaret and the demanding world of ballet.

Fueled by mentorship from Isuzu and rivalry with fellow dancers, Subaru navigates a maze of challenges, uncovering deeper truths about herself and the transformative power of dance along the way.

3. Pacemaker

Cast: Kim Myung Min, Go Ara

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Release year: 2012

Genre: Sports drama

Pacemaker is a heartfelt sports drama movie, that follows Joo Man Ho, a talented long-distance runner who always holds back, settling for second place. Relegated to being a pacemaker for elite athletes, Joo's journey takes a turn when he's given a chance to run in the 2012 London Olympics. Battling personal demons and physical limitations, he must find the courage to finally race for himself and achieve his true potential.

4. Papa

Cast: Park Yong Woo, Go Ara

IMDB Rating: 6/10

Release year: 2012

Genre: Comedy-drama

Papa is a touching film written and directed by Han Ji Seung, starring Park Yong Woo and Go Ara. The story follows Choon Sub, a talent manager who ends up in America and must care for six children of different races after his wife’s death.

Discovering his step-daughter June's extraordinary talent, he persuades her to join a reality TV show, hoping to keep the family together and secure their future.

5. The Magician

Cast: Yoo Seung Ho, Go Ara, Kwak Do Won

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Release year: 2015

Genre: Period fantasy

The Magician, directed by Kim Dae Seung is a captivating tale set in the Joseon Era. It follows Hwan Hee, a renowned magician played by Yoo Seung Ho, who falls in love with Cheong Myeong, a princess engaged to a Qing dynasty prince, portrayed by Go Ara. Their forbidden romance weaves a spellbinding story of love, magic, and destiny, enhanced by Kwak Do-won's compelling performance as the antagonist, Gwi Mol.

6. Phantom Detective

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Sung Kyun, Go Ara

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Release year: 2016

Genre: Neo-noir, action thriller

Phantom Detective, written by Jo Sung Hee, reimagines the legendary Korean folk hero Hong Gil Dong. Played by Lee Je Hoon, Hong Gil Dong runs an illegal detective agency with President Hwang, portrayed by Go Ara.

Driven by vengeance for his mother's death, he hunts the elusive Kim Byeong Duk. The quest intensifies as he confronts the sinister Gwangeunhwe organization, navigating a dark web of mystery and danger to uncover long-buried secrets.

7. The Childe

Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Kang Tae Joo, Kim Kang Woo, Go Ara

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Neo-noir, action thriller

The Childe weaves a gripping narrative of Marco, a Filipino-Korean grappling with his dual heritage and a desperate quest to save his mother. From illegal fights in the Philippines to an unexpected journey to South Korea, Marco's life unravels with each twist.

As he faces off against mysterious adversaries and uncovers unsettling truths, the story unfolds into a tense battle for survival and identity, where every encounter brings him closer to the startling revelations that redefine his existence.

In conclusion, Go Ara's cinematic journey is marked by a compelling repertoire that showcases her talent across various genres. From her early breakthrough in Genghis Khan: To the Ends of the Earth and Sea to her recent acclaim in The Childe, each film underscores her versatility and dedication to her craft.

Whether portraying historical figures or navigating complex modern roles, Go Ara continues to leave a lasting impression on audiences. Her ability to breathe life into diverse characters makes these seven iconic movies essential viewing for anyone appreciating her captivating performances in South Korean cinema.

