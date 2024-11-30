GOT7 reportedly gearing up for full group comeback after 3 years in January 2025; Know more

After more than two years of solo endeavors, GOT7 is reportedly preparing for their highly anticipated full-group comeback in January 2025, with an album already completed and waiting for its official release. According to an exclusive report from OSEN on November 30th, the seven-member group, consisting of Jay B, Mark Tuan, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Yugyeom, BamBam, and Youngjae, is set to begin finalizing their schedules by December 2024. This will pave the way for GOT7's grand return, with teasers and promotional activities slated to begin soon after.

This news has sent waves of excitement through the fandom, AGHASES, who have been waiting patiently for the group's reunion. BamBam, also known among the fans as the group’s "spoiler king," has kept fans on their toes with a series of hints leading up to this moment. In an interview with WOODY FM back in May 2024, BamBam revealed that the album was already completed, much to the surprise of fans.

However, the group chose to delay their return, waiting for Jay B and Jinyoung’s discharge from mandatory military service. With both members now set to rejoin the group in time for the comeback, GOT7's return is now closer than ever.

Despite pursuing individual projects over the past few years, the members have made sure to come together and craft a diverse album with songs that show each member’s unique style while maintaining their signature group chemistry. BamBam teased that some of the songs were originally created for their solo projects but were ultimately saved for the album, adding an extra layer of excitement for the fans.

Advertisement

Though an official confirmation from the septet is awaited, GOT7’s comeback marks a significant milestone for the group, which has remained intact despite their contract expiration with JYP Entertainment in 2021. The group has stayed true to their promise that they would never disband, and this upcoming album is even more exciting as it comes after more than 2 years since the last release from GOT7. Fans can expect a much-anticipated return to the stage, with the final touches on their comeback planned for the end of January 2025.

ALSO READ: 'All the songs are done': GOT7's BamBam CONFIRMS group comeback after Jay B and Jinyoung's military discharge