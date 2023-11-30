Gyeongseong Creature to Sweet Home 2: 10 K-dramas releasing this December
Gyeongseong Creature, Singles Inferno, Welcome to Samdalri, Sweet Home 2 and many more K-dramas are all geared up for a December release. Here is a look at the top 10 dramas releasing this December.
Gyeongseong Creature, Sweet Home 2, Welcome to Samdalri, Death's Game and more; this December will see massive releases with some of our favourite K-drama actors. From horror to romantic comedies and fantasy, no genre is untouched. Here is a look at the 10 most exciting dramas set to release in December 2023.
Best 10 K-dramas releasing in December 2023
1. Sweet Home 2
- Genre: Horror, Thriller
- Cast: Song Kang, Park Gyu Young, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Yoo Oh Sung
- Director: Lee Eung Bok
- Number of episodes: 8
- Date of release: December 1
- Network: Netflix
- Where to watch: Netflix
Sweet Home 2 will be picking up from when the first season ended. In this season, survivors would be living together in the baseball stadium and will try to survive while monsters lurk outside and also within them.
2. My Man is Cupid
- Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Comedy
- Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Nana
- Director: Nam Tae Jin
- Writer: Heo Sung Hee
- Number of episodes: 16
- Date of release: December 1
- Network: Prime Videos
- Where to watch: Prime Videos
My Man is Cupid is the story of a fairy Cheon Sang Hyeok who shoots himself with a love arrow by mistake and falls for Oh Baek Ryun. His wings were burnt 500 years ago and in a quest to secure them, he gets involved with Oh Baek Ryun who is missing her soulmate.
3. Welcome to Samdalri
- Genre: Romance, Comedy, Slice-of-life
- Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun
- Director: Cha Young Hon
- Writer: Kwon Hye Joo
- Number of episodes: 16
- Date of release: December 2
- Network: JTBC
- Where to watch: Netflix
Welcome to Samdalri is the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster.
4. Soundtrack #2
- Genre: Romance
- Cast: Geum Sae Rok, Noh Sang Hyun
- Director: Kim Hee Won, Choi Jung Kyu
- Writer: Jung Hye-Seung
- Number of episodes: TBA
- Date of release: December 6
- Network: Disney+
- Where to watch: Disney+
Soundtrack #2 is about two university students who fell in love when they were part of a band together. After graduation, the reality of life gets to them and they break up. Years later, their lives are totally different, their paths cross again. They have a bumpy restart but they can't deny the chemistry between them.
5. Maestra: Strings of Truth
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Lee Young Ae, Lee Mu Saeng, Hwang Boreumbyeol, Kim Young Jae
- Director: Kim Jeong Kwon
- Writer: Hong Jung Hee
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: December 9
- Network: tvN
- Where to watch: Disney+
Maestra: Strings of Truth is a remake of the French series Philharmonia. Cha Se Eum is an orchestra conductor who used to be a violinist. People think she has a perfect life but there is a secret that she hides. Mysterious cases start happening with her orchestra. She takes charge to get to the bottom of it.
6. Single's Inferno Season 3
- Genre: Reality, Dating show
- Cast: Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Hyuhyun, DEX, Jung Han Hae
- Date of release: December 12
- Network: Netflix
- Where to watch: Netflix
Single's Inferno is a reality show in which good-looking singles from South Korea are stranded on an island together. They have to fend for themselves and also find love as they navigate a life in the wilderness.
7. Death's Game
- Genre: Fantasy, Thriller
- Cast: Seo In Guk, Park So Dam, Go Yoon Jung, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun
- Director: Ha Byung Hoon
- Writer: Lee Won Sik (webcomic), Ggoolchan (webcomic), Ha Byung Hoon
- Number of episodes: 8
- Date of release: December 15
- Network: TVING
- Where to watch: Prime Videos
Death's Game story surrounds the life of a man who is going through a low phase in his career and love life. One day he decides to end his life but Death herself comes to meet him and challenges him to a game of life and death. He reincarnates as 12 people who are bound to die and he has to try and survive.
8. Like Flowers in Sand
- Genre: Comedy, Mystery, Romance
- Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myung
- Director: Kim Jin Woo
- Writer: Won Yoo Jung
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: December 20
- Network: ENA
- Where to watch: Netflix
Like Flowers in Sand tells the story of Kim Baek Doo who comes from a family of wrestlers. He is planning to quit and retire but his life alters as he crosses paths with his childhood friend Oh Yoo Kyung.
9. Gyeongseong Creature
- Genre: Horror, Sci-fi, Thriller
- Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Wi Ha Joon
- Director: Jung Dong Yoon
- Writer: Kang Eun Kyung
- Number of episodes: 7
- Date of release: December 22
- Network: Netflix
- Where to watch: Netflix
Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 is set in 1945 colonial South Korea when it was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible creature in the hospital of doom.
10. My Happy End
- Genre: Thriller, Psycological
- Cast: Jang Na Ra, Son Ho Jun, So Yi Hyun, Lee Ki Taek
- Director: Jo Soo Won
- Writer: Park Sun Hee
- Number of episodes: 16
- Date of release: December 30
- Network: TV Chosun
My Happy End tells the story of Seo Jae Won who is the CEO of a successful business. She hired Yoon Teo to become the general manager of design. She has a loving and warm husband Soon Young. She reconnects with her batchmate Yun Jin who grows envious of her. Jae Won's life comes crashing down as a result.
