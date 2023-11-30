Gyeongseong Creature to Sweet Home 2: 10 K-dramas releasing this December

Gyeongseong Creature, Sweet Home 2, Welcome to Samdalri, Death's Game and more; this December will see massive releases with some of our favourite K-drama actors. From horror to romantic comedies and fantasy, no genre is untouched. Here is a look at the 10 most exciting dramas set to release in December 2023.

Best 10 K-dramas releasing in December 2023

1. Sweet Home 2

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Horror, Thriller Cast: Song Kang, Park Gyu Young, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Yoo Oh Sung

Song Kang, Park Gyu Young, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Yoo Oh Sung Director: Lee Eung Bok

Lee Eung Bok Number of episodes: 8

8 Date of release: December 1

December 1 Network: Netflix

Netflix Where to watch: Netflix

Sweet Home 2 will be picking up from when the first season ended. In this season, survivors would be living together in the baseball stadium and will try to survive while monsters lurk outside and also within them.

2. My Man is Cupid

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Comedy

Fantasy, Romance, Comedy Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Nana

Jang Dong Yoon, Nana Director: Nam Tae Jin

Nam Tae Jin Writer: Heo Sung Hee

Heo Sung Hee Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: December 1

December 1 Network: Prime Videos

Prime Videos Where to watch: Prime Videos

My Man is Cupid is the story of a fairy Cheon Sang Hyeok who shoots himself with a love arrow by mistake and falls for Oh Baek Ryun. His wings were burnt 500 years ago and in a quest to secure them, he gets involved with Oh Baek Ryun who is missing her soulmate.

3. Welcome to Samdalri

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Slice-of-life

Romance, Comedy, Slice-of-life Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun

Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun Director: Cha Young Hon

Cha Young Hon Writer: Kwon Hye Joo

Kwon Hye Joo Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: December 2

December 2 Network: JTBC

JTBC Where to watch: Netflix

Welcome to Samdalri is the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster.

4. Soundtrack #2

Genre: Romance

Romance Cast: Geum Sae Rok, Noh Sang Hyun

Geum Sae Rok, Noh Sang Hyun Director: Kim Hee Won, Choi Jung Kyu

Kim Hee Won, Choi Jung Kyu Writer: Jung Hye-Seung

Jung Hye-Seung Number of episodes: TBA

TBA Date of release: December 6

December 6 Network: Disney+

Disney+ Where to watch: Disney+

Soundtrack #2 is about two university students who fell in love when they were part of a band together. After graduation, the reality of life gets to them and they break up. Years later, their lives are totally different, their paths cross again. They have a bumpy restart but they can't deny the chemistry between them.

5. Maestra: Strings of Truth

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Lee Young Ae, Lee Mu Saeng, Hwang Boreumbyeol, Kim Young Jae

Lee Young Ae, Lee Mu Saeng, Hwang Boreumbyeol, Kim Young Jae Director: Kim Jeong Kwon

Kim Jeong Kwon Writer: Hong Jung Hee

Hong Jung Hee Number of episodes: 12

12 Date of release: December 9

December 9 Network: tvN

tvN Where to watch: Disney+

Maestra: Strings of Truth is a remake of the French series Philharmonia. Cha Se Eum is an orchestra conductor who used to be a violinist. People think she has a perfect life but there is a secret that she hides. Mysterious cases start happening with her orchestra. She takes charge to get to the bottom of it.

6. Single's Inferno Season 3

Genre: Reality, Dating show

Reality, Dating show Cast: Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Hyuhyun, DEX, Jung Han Hae

Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Hyuhyun, DEX, Jung Han Hae Date of release: December 12

December 12 Network: Netflix

Netflix Where to watch: Netflix

Single's Inferno is a reality show in which good-looking singles from South Korea are stranded on an island together. They have to fend for themselves and also find love as they navigate a life in the wilderness.

7. Death's Game

Genre: Fantasy, Thriller

Fantasy, Thriller Cast: Seo In Guk, Park So Dam, Go Yoon Jung, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun

Seo In Guk, Park So Dam, Go Yoon Jung, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun Director: Ha Byung Hoon

Ha Byung Hoon Writer: Lee Won Sik (webcomic), Ggoolchan (webcomic), Ha Byung Hoon

Lee Won Sik (webcomic), Ggoolchan (webcomic), Ha Byung Hoon Number of episodes: 8

8 Date of release: December 15

December 15 Network: TVING

TVING Where to watch: Prime Videos

Death's Game story surrounds the life of a man who is going through a low phase in his career and love life. One day he decides to end his life but Death herself comes to meet him and challenges him to a game of life and death. He reincarnates as 12 people who are bound to die and he has to try and survive.

8. Like Flowers in Sand

Genre: Comedy, Mystery, Romance

Comedy, Mystery, Romance Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myung

Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myung Director: Kim Jin Woo

Kim Jin Woo Writer: Won Yoo Jung

Won Yoo Jung Number of episodes: 12

12 Date of release: December 20

December 20 Network: ENA

ENA Where to watch: Netflix

Like Flowers in Sand tells the story of Kim Baek Doo who comes from a family of wrestlers. He is planning to quit and retire but his life alters as he crosses paths with his childhood friend Oh Yoo Kyung.

9. Gyeongseong Creature

Genre: Horror, Sci-fi, Thriller

Horror, Sci-fi, Thriller Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Wi Ha Joon

Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Wi Ha Joon Director: Jung Dong Yoon

Jung Dong Yoon Writer: Kang Eun Kyung

Kang Eun Kyung Number of episodes: 7

7 Date of release: December 22

December 22 Network: Netflix

Netflix Where to watch: Netflix

Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 is set in 1945 colonial South Korea when it was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible creature in the hospital of doom.

10. My Happy End

Genre: Thriller, Psycological

Thriller, Psycological Cast: Jang Na Ra, Son Ho Jun, So Yi Hyun, Lee Ki Taek

Jang Na Ra, Son Ho Jun, So Yi Hyun, Lee Ki Taek Director: Jo Soo Won

Jo Soo Won Writer: Park Sun Hee

Park Sun Hee Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: December 30

December 30 Network: TV Chosun

My Happy End tells the story of Seo Jae Won who is the CEO of a successful business. She hired Yoon Teo to become the general manager of design. She has a loving and warm husband Soon Young. She reconnects with her batchmate Yun Jin who grows envious of her. Jae Won's life comes crashing down as a result.

