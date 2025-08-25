Lamine Yamal Goes Instagram Official With Argentinian Rapper Nicki Nicole After Birthday Party Scandal and OnlyFans Rumors

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has made his relationship official with Argentinian rapper Nicki Nicole. The 18-year-old footballer posted a photo with the Latin music star on Instagram to his 37.6 million followers. The picture, shared on Nicole’s 25th birthday, showed the pair sitting close together in front of her cake. Yamal captioned the post with a cake and heart emoji, sparking confirmation of their rumored romance.

The Spanish forward played a key role in Barcelona’s comeback win against Levante on Saturday but kept the spotlight on himself off the pitch by sharing the photo. Nicole, who rose to fame in Latin music, was previously in a relationship with fellow singer Peso Pluma before the two split in 2023 after allegations of infidelity.

A relationship confirmed after rumors

Lamine Yamal and Nicki Nicole have been linked ever since she was spotted at his 18th birthday party in July. Spanish gossip expert Javi Hoyos recently claimed that the pair grew closer weeks later, as per Daily Mail. “This girl tells me that at Lamine Yamal's birthday party they didn’t hook up, there was a lot of flirting, but a couple of weeks later, on July 24th, they did go to a club on the beach and they did kiss and left together at four in the morning,” Hoyos said.

Hoyos also challenged Yamal and Nicole to confirm or deny his story. Yamal’s latest post now appears to make their relationship public after months of speculation.

What happened at Lamine Yamal’s 18th birthday party?

The Barcelona star has also faced criticism for his controversial 18th birthday celebrations. The event, held on July 13 at a private estate, allegedly included the exploitation of dwarves and specific requirements for women invited to the party.

According to Daily Mail, Spanish model Calvo, Miss Teenager Spain 2021 and Miss Teenager Europe 2022, claimed she was approached to attend. She said organizers wanted 12 blonde women with “specific breast sizes” and that they could be paid up to USD 21,800 for 24 hours. Calvo said she refused after receiving the list of demands.

Jesus Martin, the General Director of Disability in Spain, called for ministers to investigate after images surfaced showing five men with achondroplasia registered for the party.

Was there a love triangle with an OnlyFans star?

Yamal was also linked to 30-year-old OnlyFans model Fati Vazquez earlier this year. The two were spotted holidaying together, and Yamal even shared a photo with a lipstick mark on his cheek. Nicole later posted a similar picture with a red kiss mark on her cheek, fueling speculation of a love triangle.

Despite the controversies, Yamal continues to shine on the pitch for Barcelona. Off the field, his relationship with Nicki Nicole now seems official, marking a new chapter in his personal life.

