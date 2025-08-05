Has VCHA officially disbanded? JYP Entertainment girl group disappears from social media amid fan concerns

Girl group VCHA, which came into existence all thanks to the reality competition program A2K, may have disbanded as fans await updates about the group’s future. On August 5, many netizens noticed that all social media accounts had deleted their content and removed the profile photos of the girls, going into complete ‘blackout’ modes. This included the team’s Instagram profile with 825K followers, X account with 62.7 K followers, YouTube with 674K subscribers, and even TikTok, where the team enjoyed a whopping 1.4 million following. This has further raised concerns about the group’s disbandment amid the team’s ongoing issues internally.

VCHA’s run in the K-pop industry over? Here’s all we know

The disappearance of VCHA’s official accounts is a recent development amid the group members’ struggles with their management. While usually a marketing tactic to attract more headlines and online engagement, their absence from social media appears to be a goodbye instead. Inclining more towards a break-up of the team, VCHA’s name had also been removed from JYP Entertainment’s website under the artists’ section, as fans observed on the same day. This has more or less confirmed their doubts as Vlights (VCHA’s fandom) waited for news from the agency.

The issues first came to light when member KG spoke out about the alleged mistreatment she received at the hands of the staff, which the company soon denied. After being placed on a hiatus, her departure was announced in December 2024. A case is also going on between her and the agency after she first registered it at the Los Angeles Superior Court. Following her, member Kaylee also decided to leave the team and the label in July 2025 with mutual termination, turning the group into a four-piece. While further updates have not come in from Camila, Lexi, Kendall or Savanna, it seems that the team will no longer continue its course under the South Korean giant, which was managing the group alongside Republic Records.

VCHA debuted on January 26, 2024, and was all set to appear during Lollapalooza for their first music festival performance, but pulled out eventually. So far, JYP Entertainment has not shared a comment on the group’s future.

