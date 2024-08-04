Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun's Queen of Tears announces pop-up store in Manila this August; Details Inside

Queen of Tears' pop-up store has been announced to be held in Manila next. The event will take place over the span of 8 days this August. Fans will get to relive their favourite moments from the drama and also get their hands on merchandise.

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun which aired earlier this year became one of the most-watched K-dramas ever.

On August 3, PULP SPACES+ announced that the Queen of Tears' pop-up store will be held in Manila in August. The event will take place from August 11 to August 18 from 10 AM to 10 PM at the Upper Ground Floor, Atrium, Robinsons Magnolia. Earlier a Queen of Tears pop-up store was also held in Seoul this June.

Queen of Tears is streaming on Netflix. The drama came to an end on April 28. The drama also received two additional episodes as it became globally popular. It broke Crash Landing on You's record and became tvN's most-watched series.

The screenplay of Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun who is acclaimed for her work on successful dramas like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and My Love From the Star, among others. Directing the series are Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more.

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love.

ALSO READ: Top 10 K-dramas to watch with your gang this Friendship Day: Itaewon Class, True Beauty and more