10 Best Umbrella Academy Episodes Amid Release Of Final Season

As The Umbrella Academy wraps up its beloved fourth season, viewers have much to remember. Based on Gerard Way’s comic series, the show has been praised for its mix of dark humor, family themes, and superhero elements. With the final episodes now available, it’s a great time to revisit some of the series' best moments.

Here are the 10 best episodes of The Umbrella Academy:

A Light Supper: Season 2, Episode 6

In A Light Supper, the second episode of The Umbrella Academy Season 2, the siblings reunite with their father, Reginald Hargreeves, with predictably disastrous results. Meanwhile, Five makes a desperate bargain with the Handler, who is trying to reclaim her position within the Commission.

Despite some criticism for its portrayal of Swedish culture, A Light Supper effectively highlights the Academy's dysfunction. The episode is both hilarious and heartbreaking, delving into the trauma the siblings endured growing up under their adoptive father and underscoring the deep emotional scars they carry.

Right Back Where We Started: Season 2, Episode 1

Right Back Where We Started, the Season 2 premiere of The Umbrella Academy, finds the siblings scattered across time in Dallas, Texas. As in Season 1, they must prevent another apocalypse, with only Number Five aware of the impending danger. It falls to Five to rally his siblings, but they may struggle to unite.

While Season 1 sparked interest, the Season 2 premiere serves as a soft reboot, reestablishing the characters after their time in the 1960s. It kicks off with a literal bang, showcasing the Academy’s potential as a team if they can overcome their differences and work together.

743: Season 2, Episode 9

In 743, the penultimate episode of The Umbrella Academy Season 2, Allison, Diego, and Klaus attempt to prevent Viktor from accidentally starting World War III. Ultimately, it's Ben who reaches Viktor, sacrificing himself in the process. Meanwhile, Lila uncovers a shocking truth about her parents' murder, and Reginald reveals his true form.

The episode expertly balances tying up loose ends while setting up the finale. It provides Viktor with much-needed emotional healing and paves the way for a major final battle. Notably, it features one of the show's most entertaining fights: Five vs. Five.

The Day That Wasn't: Season 1, Episode 6

In The Day That Wasn't, the Hargreeves siblings prepare for the impending apocalypse while Five sneaks into the Commission for answers. By the end of the episode, Five makes a dramatic escape and returns to his siblings, effectively undoing the day's events.

Though it might seem early in The Umbrella Academy's run for such a bold episode, The Day That Wasn't exemplifies the show's unique appeal. Despite the day's events being erased, the episode provides valuable insights into the characters and demonstrates how even small changes can lead to significantly different outcomes.

The White Violin: Season 1, Episode 10

In The White Violin, the Academy confronts their fallen sibling, Viktor, in a desperate attempt to prevent the apocalypse. Despite their efforts, the world still ends. Five uses his powers to send the team back in time, hoping to correct their mistakes and escape the destruction.

The Season 1 finale of The Umbrella Academy ended with a bold cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next season. The episode featured stellar performances, especially from Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, who was left mute after Viktor slashed her throat.

Oga for Oga: Season 2, Episode 7

In Oga for Oga, Five takes drastic measures by killing the Commission's board to ensure he and his family can return to their own time and allow the Handler to take over the organization. With only 90 minutes to gather his scattered and often uncooperative family, the episode showcases the core dynamics of The Umbrella Academy.

Memorable moments abound, including Luther and Diego’s hilarious misunderstanding of a clue and Ben’s desperate plea for Klaus to let him possess his body. The time crunch amplifies the chaos and underscores Handler’s cunning as a villain.

Changes: Season 1, Episode 9

In Changes, the penultimate episode of The Umbrella Academy Season 1, major revelations unfold. Viktor learns he’s been manipulated by Leonard and kills him. When Viktor returns to the Academy to apologize for nearly killing Allison, Luther locks him up, leading Viktor to transform into the season’s main antagonist, The White Violin.

While Viktor's turn to villainy might seem predictable, the way it unfolds is captivating. Despite the characters’ frustrating choices, their actions are deeply rooted in their personalities and past experiences, providing a powerful and fitting climax to the season.

The Seven Stages: Season 2, Episode 8

In The Seven Stages, after missing their time slot, Five takes drastic action by seeking out his past self, who holds a briefcase that can return them to their own time. Meanwhile, Diego investigates the Commission, and Viktor begins to piece together his past while being tortured by the government.

The episode stands out with stellar performances, particularly from Aiden Gallagher as Five, who starts experiencing paradox psychosis. Viktor's haunting visions offer deeper insights into his character as he reflects on his past and journey throughout The Umbrella Academy.

I Heard a Rumor: Season 1, Episode 8

In I Heard a Rumor, the season reveals key details about Viktor's powers and the cause of his memory loss. The episode takes a dark turn when Viktor, in a heart-wrenching moment, slashes Allison's throat due to her role in making him forget his abilities. Meanwhile, the rest of the siblings scramble to locate their missing family members.

This episode delivers one of The Umbrella Academy's most intense emotional moments and dramatic cliffhangers. Despite some viewers anticipating the twist, the skillful execution by the writers and actors makes its impact undeniable.

The End of Something: Season 2, Episode 10

In The End of Something, the Academy battles the Commission, and it’s revealed that Lila is one of the other mysterious babies born on October 1, 1989. After defeating the Commission and returning to their own time, the Hargreeves find they’ve altered the timeline again, now with both Reginald and Ben alive.

The Season 2 finale of The Umbrella Academy is notable for its emotional resolution, thrilling action, and surprising twists. It showcases the siblings' growth as a family, particularly through their support of Viktor. Lila’s power reveal is a major twist, and the finale effectively sets the stage for the next season.

