10 Shows To Watch If You Liked A Good Girl's Guide To Murder

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder was released on Netflix on August, 1, 2024. It is a TV show adaptation of Holly Jackson’s book about Pippa Fitz-Amobi, a high school student who has developed an interest in an unsolved case that happened five years ago. In an apparently perfect town, Pippa exposes secrets that would take one’s breath away. That keeps the viewers glued because of suspense, drama and twists.

For example, if you enjoyed mystery and suspense in the A Good Girl's Guide to Murder then here are ten more shows that you can watch back to back. They all have common elements such as chilling drama, captivating individuals with lots of unresolved mysteries.

1) Pretty Little Liars

Alison disappears soon after their friend Alison disappears leaving Aria, Spencer, Hanna and Emily tormented by a strange character known only as "A". The girls receive messages threatening them while they are dealing with personal matters.

With its central theme of uncovering truths against personal backdrops for teens, Pretty Little Liars shares similarities with A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Rent it from Apple TV or Max or Hulu or Amazon Video or Google Play Movies.

2) Riverdale

It is something fresh coming from Archie Comics which is Riverdale. Teenagers from Riverdale small town get involved in Jason Blossom's mysterious death. High school drama combined with thrilling plotline are some things this story shares with A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Netflix streams this series.

3) Nancy Drew

Having lost her mother at a young age Nancy Drew becomes an exceptionally wise kid detective who decides to postpone her college plans after her mother dies. Witnessing, and becoming suspects, in the murder of a socialite gets her entangled in a supernatural homicide mystery.

Like Pippa in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Nancy is also a headstrong girl who resolves to untangle complex puzzles by applying her investigative skills. You can watch Nancy Drew on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Veronica Mars

Veronica is a high school student who assists her father and works as a private detective. The show consists of different mysteries, among which is the murder of her best friend, Lilly Kane.

In relation to A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, this show has an unforgettable mix of the resourceful and strong female protagonist that typifies high school life and detective story. Streamers can buy Veronica Mars from Apple TV and Rakuten TV or stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

5) The Society

When a group of high schoolers returns from a canceled field trip, they learn that all their parents have vanished in The Society. To survive, they must create societies which will help them understand what happened.

Like A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, it brings out themes of survival and mystery in a way similar to modern rendition of Lord of the Flies. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

6) 13 Reasons Why

The central character in 13 Reasons Why is Clay Jensen, a high school student who receives a box containing cassette tapes recorded by his classmate Hannah Baker before she committed suicide. On the tapes, she explains why she did what she did and involves several individuals from their school.

This one, like A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, covers subjects with dark tones and brings to light some of the hidden truths that permeate high schools. You can watch it on Netflix.

7) Cruel Summer

Cruel Summer takes place over three summers throughout the ‘90s. It is about two teenage girls, one missing and another who appears to take her place. The narrative comes from different angles revealing how these affect the community.

This psychological thriller series takes place in East Texas. Heads up for lovers of murder mysteries starring teens. It’s available for streaming on Hulu.

8) Elite

Set in Spain, Elite follows three working-class students who get scholarships at an elite private school. As a result of their conflict with rich classmates, one student dies leading to everyone becoming a suspect.

In fact, this Spanish show features elements of American high school drama and central mysteries surrounding themes like drugs and class differences. This show is available on Netflix.

9) Broadchurch

Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) and Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (David Tennant) are the main characters in this British crime series. An 11-year-old boy Danny Latimer dies in the coastal town where Ellie Miller works as a Detective Sergeant.

Broadchurch too has a strong central mystery like A Good Girls guide to murder and explores how crime affects small towns like Broadchurch can be seen on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video among others for you to see.

10) Mare of Easttown

Mare Sheehan is hired as an investigator by one of Philadelphia’s small towns; however, she takes on a case involving the murder of a teenager whilst juggling her various personal problems such as divorce, death of her son, and custody battle for her grandson.

It is a feminist show with a central mystery. Mare of Easttown is available for streaming on Max.

Above all, these telecasts are enriched with sophisticated stories and well-crafted characters that will keep the audience glued to the screen. If you liked A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder then check out any of these ten shows when you get time for binging.

