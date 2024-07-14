American Vandal's Revival Possible As Rights Revert Back to CBS Studios

American Vandal is an American mockumentary television series that aired its two seasons from 2017 to 2018 on Netflix. Created by Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, the series was officially halted after its second season, disappointing its fans. However, amidst the recent developments, it has been reported that the series can potentially come back with its new season as CBS manages to get the show’s rights from Netflix.

Will American Vandal get a season 3?

American Vandal was among the initial batch of CBS Studios’ shows that were aired on Netflix. The show is a parody of true crime documentaries such as Making a Murderer and Serial. It has been reported by Deadline that the show’s rights have now been returned to CBS. The recent update hints towards the future plans of CBS for American Vandal, raising speculations around the show’s possible renewal.

Talking about the same with Deadline, CBS Studios President David Stapf, confirmed that the studio is currently planning to explore the world of American Vandal further, assuring to bring back the show at some point. “We’re exploring that, we loved that show and that title. There’s nothing imminent, but we hope to bring it back in some fashion at some point,” Stapf commented.

American Vandal’s creator on the cancellation of American Vandal after Season 2

Netflix released an official statement announcing the cancellation of the American Vandal back in 2022. The creators of the show, Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault opened up about the same during their past conversation with ComingSoon. Yacenda stated that despite the halting of the show being a bummer, they were still happy to get a chance to present their story to the world.

"I think it's a bummer to have something you love canceled, but we also are so grateful for the opportunity. If you describe the premise of that show to anyone, it's crazy that somebody let us make that show in the first place…I don't think we could complain about the latter without being very grateful for the former,” Yacenda stated.

Fans of the show are excited about the recent updates and are eagerly waiting for any official confirmation about the show’s renewal. American Vandal has a rating of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, and its past two seasons can be streamed on Netflix.

