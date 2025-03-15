2 Broke Girls Actress Kat Dennings Admits Her Real Name; Jokes She Knew Early on It 'Going to Work' For Her

Kat Dennings recently made a shocking revelation, stating that she had changed her real name. Making an appearance on Thursday, March 13 episode of the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast, the actress who is widely loved for her performance in 2 Broke Girls stated that her real name happens to be Katherine Victoria Litwack.

Further, Kat Dennings, 38 mentioned that it was at the age of 9 when she felt “This isn’t going to work for me. This is not going to work.” Talking to Kelce, 32 the Thor: The Dark World actress applauded herself adding “She-slash-I was very ahead of her time.”

Mentioning she knew that her name was something that wouldn't go well on a poster, Kat Dennings further stated, “It was a CEO situation.”

Speaking of how she went on to adopt her new last name, by which we all know her, the Shifting Gears actress recalled the best friend of her mother Lloyd Alexander, who is widely appreciated for his fantasy books including The Chronicles of Prydain series.

Kat Dennings during the podcast stated that until the age of 15, she visited Alexander, addressing him and his wife as her “grandparents.” Further, Dennings mentioned that his wife was a French named Janine Denni, which inspired the actress to come up with a similar name.

"I thought it would be a super sick idea if I took her name and made it different,” the Daydream Nation actress stated, adding that the last name in the moniker comes from her.

She then went on to explain that choosing her first name was a task and credited Christiana Ricci’s character, Kat from the movie Casper, which was also her favorite film.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kat Dennings went on to recall the days she had begun auditioning for roles in movies and series, calling it a time with “not a lot of inclusivity.”

Kat Dennings played the character of Max Black in 2 Broke Girls for 6 grand seasons.