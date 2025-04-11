Can Mariah Carey Get Inducted Into Prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Singer Reveals ‘Don’t Want to Get Too Excited’

Mariah Carey is one of the most iconic singers in the industry today. The Christmas Queen has given her fans many bops over the years, stamping her class all over her work. Now, the singer has a golden chance to cement her legacy by being inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Carey scored a nomination for a spot in the museum back in 2024. She recently opened up about how she was feeling about it to the Associated Press. She explained that while it is a huge honor, she isn't trying to get ahead of herself.

"That's a huge honor. I don't know if I'm going to win it, so I don't want to get too excited about it. So, I just want to say that, again, it's a huge honor, and I guess I didn't expect it. I wasn't really thinking about it. And here we are."

However, when asked if fans can expect that promised grunge genre album from Mariah Carey if she's inducted into the Rock Hall, she replies, "I really want to, but I want to do videos, and I have just so many ideas for that." But not all is lost for All I Want For Christmas is You singer fans as she adds, "I don't think I'll be able to pull it together by the summer, but maybe, maybe I'll release a few songs from it."

Carey is not usually known for indulging in the Rock genre, but she believes people are more "open to all different genres, much more than they were." Though she says, "But I feel like a rock star sometimes."

