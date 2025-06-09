5 Cringe-Worthy Moments from 2025 Tony Awards: Sound Fails, Awkward Ads and More

The 78th annual Tony Awards celebrated the best of Broadway’s 2024-2025 season with dazzling performances, emotional speeches, and star-studded appearances. Hosted by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall featured standout moments from new musicals like Death Becomes Her and Maybe Happy Ending, as well as powerful revivals such as Gypsy and Sunset Boulevard.

But not everything went smoothly. From technical glitches to off-key segments, a few moments left audiences cringing. Here’s a look at the five worst moments from Broadway’s biggest night.

1. Sound troubles disrupted the night

The 78th Tony Awards had a few technical hiccups, especially when it came to sound. Several presenters, including Keanu Reeves and Charli D’Amelio, faced microphone problems during their segments. The broadcast audio levels were inconsistent, with many viewers noticing low or poorly mixed sound during musical performances.

The issue was particularly clear during the opening number, Jonathan Groff’s solo, and Nicole Scherzinger’s performance from Sunset Boulevard. The sound issues distracted from otherwise strong moments and made some performances fall flat.

2. Darren Criss’s tea promo fell flat

Darren Criss, known for his Broadway and TV performances, tried to bring some energy to a backstage ad spot. While changing costumes, Criss promoted Pure Leaf tea in a short segment during the show.

Though well-meaning, the moment felt out of place. Many viewers found the promo awkward. Instead of blending into the show, it disrupted the flow. Celebrity ad spots are not new, but this one didn’t land with the audience.

3. Cynthia Erivo's cut-off song felt off

Host Cynthia Erivo had the tough task of keeping the show moving, but her method to cut off long speeches raised some eyebrows. Instead of using background music, the show played a pre-recorded clip of Erivo singing Frank Sinatra’s My Way when winners spoke too long.

The moment felt awkward rather than funny. While it's common to gently play off winners, many felt this approach was 'cringe-inducing' and could have been handled with a softer instrumental tone.

4. Sarah Paulson’s dress causes a mic glitch

During her presenting moment, Sarah Paulson’s dress brushed the microphone, causing a small sound interruption. She handled it with humor, saying, “It’s fine, it’s fine. It’s a man-eating dress.”

Her co-presenter Jean Smart replied, “You stole my joke,” to which Paulson responded, “I did steal your joke.” The light-hearted moment was fun, but still added to the list of audio issues that plagued the night.

5. Sunset Boulevard team gave low-energy speeches

When Sunset Boulevard won Best Revival of a Musical, director Jamie Lloyd and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber gave low-key acceptance speeches. Their calm tone felt flat compared to the high-energy atmosphere of the evening.

It may have been their British style, but viewers expected more enthusiasm from one of the night’s biggest wins. The speech didn’t match the tension and excitement surrounding the Best Actress category, where Sunset Boulevard had a strong presence.

