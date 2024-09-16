76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Jeremy Allen White Wins Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series For The Bear

Jeremy Allen White was awarded Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear at the 76th Emmy Awards in 2024. The actor took home the prize for the second year in a row on Sunday, September 15.

“Thank you so much,” the two-time Emmy winner said in his acceptance speech. “My heart is just beating right out of its chest. Thank you. Thank you to the Academy, my fellow nominees. I’m so honored to be in your company."

Allen White was up against Only Murders in the Building’s Steve Martin and Martin Short, Reservation Dogs’s D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David, and What We Do in the Shadows’s Matt Berry.

White thanked the creator of the Hulu show, Christopher Storer, for allowing him to lead the show, which changed his life and instilled in him a faith that change is possible if one reaches out because no one is really actually alone. In his acceptance speech, the actor also thanked his fellow cast members, expressing that he loves them and hopes they can be in each other’s lives forever.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach also took home the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor for The Bear.

Presenters at TV’s most prestigious awards night included Kristen Wiig, Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Lily Gladstone, Matt Bomer, Colin Farrell, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, George Lopez, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jean Smart, and John Leguizamo.

This year’s Primetime Emmy nominations were led by FX’s Shōgun (25 nods), The Bear (23, a comedy series record), Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (21), HBO’s True Detective: Night Country (19), and Netflix’s The Crown (18).

The annual Emmy Awards, co-hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, are broadcasting live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

