Jennifer Aniston Reveals Love Language With Friends Co-Star Courteney Cox 'Bores People to Tears’, Here's What It Is

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox’s friendship is one for the books. The duo starred in the 1994 hit sitcom, Friends, together and have maintained the bond onscreen for the past three decades. Speaking of her love for her co-star, Jennifer Aniston revealed the one thing that she and Cox are never tired of talking about, even though it bores the hell out of the people.

Advertisement

The Lolavie owner sat down for a conversation with People Magazine, wherein she revealed that despite herself and the Scream actress being beauty entrepreneurs, it is the last thing that they talk about.

Jennifer Aniston on sharing special love language with Courteney Cox

While in an interview with the media portal, Aniston reflected on how she enjoys spending time with Courteney Cox, even after 20 years, since their popular show ended. The duo often share pictures with each other on their Instagram, giving the fans of Friends a nostalgic time. Speaking of her favorite topic to discuss with the actress, The Morning Show star said, "We usually talk interior design."

Aniston went on to add, "It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it's what we love. It's our love language." She continued to say, "What haven't I learned from Courtney?"

Further in the talks, the actress also gushed about Selena Gomez, revealing that she taught her how to lean into social media. Aniston shared, "Selena helps me lean into social media." She added, "And she's just an angel that I love to spend time with."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox shared the screen space for 10 years on the sitcom. While the Murder Mystery star portrayed the role of Rachel Green on the show, the latter shone as Monica Geller, who also happened to be Rachel’s best friend for 10 seasons.

Additionally, Friends also starred Matthew Perry, Matt leBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.

All ten seasons of the sitcom are available to stream on Prime Video and HBO Max.

ALSO READ: What Is the Age Gap Between Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis? Couple Spotted Again on NYC Dinner Date