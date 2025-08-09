The Batman Part II: Will Robin Not Appear in Robert Pattinson Starrer? James Gunn Spills the Beans

The Batman: Part II is one of the highly anticipated films. Following the completion of the script, James Gunn has shared a major update on the upcoming movie. There have been rumors about the new movie introducing the Dark Knight’s sidekick, Robin, the role that was previously portrayed by Dick Grayson.

However, clarifying the air over the rumors, the DC head took to his Threads account to reveal that the speculations aren’t true. On his social media, Gunn wrote, “Guys, please stop believing this nonsense. I think six of us have read the script. No one knows anything about The Batman 2.”

All about The Batman: Part II

Robert Pattinson is set to return as one of the beloved superheroes onscreen. The first film of the franchise was released in 2022, and the climax left the audience wanting more. After multiple delays, the director, Matt Reeves, announced in the previous weeks that the script for the film is complete, and the filming will take place next year in January.

As for the cast members, Pattinson is joined by Colin Farrell, who will reprise his role of The Penguin; Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon; and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Zoë Kravitz has not yet confirmed her return to the franchise.

According to the media reports, the upcoming Batman film will not be released under the banner of the DC studios; instead, it will be dropped under Elseworlds. The decision was taken and announced by the DC bosses, who have a more streamlined vision for the studios.

Previously speaking about the film, Gunn shared with the media portal, “People should get off Matt’s nuts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That’s just the way it is.”

He added, “He doesn’t owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does.”

Meanwhile, The Batman: Part II will release in theaters in October 2027.

